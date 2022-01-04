Submit Release
Meeting Update for Janaury 5, 2022

Based on Governor John Carney’s State of Emergency Declaration, effective January 3, 2022, this meeting will be conducted via teleconference starting at 12:55pm. All persons who have items on the agenda and wish to be heard by the Commission should call in toll free 1-866-299-7945, access code 5979551#.

One-way (outbound broadcast only) live streaming may be accessed using this link:https://depsc.delaware.gov/commission-meetings/

Should you encounter any difficulty in calling in, please contact PSC Staff at 302-736-7500 forassistance.

Meeting Agenda can be found here: https://publicmeetings.delaware.gov/#/meeting/70690

