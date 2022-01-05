SideDrawer Enhances Security Through SOC 2 Type I Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- SideDrawer Inc, the API-based document collaboration platform, is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit under SSAE-18 standards. The audit was conducted by ThreatIQ, a cybersecurity consulting company with expertise in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) services.
The audit evaluates the controls, procedures, and documentation of SideDrawer’s overall security practices using standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
"We recognized the importance of completing this audit from Day 1 and had implemented processes, controls and procedures that allowed our auditors to expedite this rigorous process. Our management and engineering team has expertise in dealing with highly regulated, sensitive client data, so the security protocols were familiar and well established in our processes," said J. Gaston Siri, CEO & Co-Founder of SideDrawer.
"We were very impressed with the level of organization the SideDrawer team exhibited during our audit," said Manish Hora, Managing Partner of ThreatIQ. "This was one of our fastest engagements, largely due to the early investments made by them and the utilization of their own SideDrawer application to organize their controls and evidence. The real-time notifications simplified our entire engagement approach, which saved us time and maintained a heightened level of security of all their confidential data. We anticipate using the SideDrawer application on future audit engagements with other clients given the simplicity, efficiency and security we experienced from the platform," Hora added.
"This is a significant achievement, requiring substantial financial and internal resource commitment. Achieving this certification positions us well with instilling confidence in our growing Professional client base that utilize our platform for thousands of their clients, and our Enterprise clients for deployment across their infrastructure," said Ali Qureshi, Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder of SideDrawer.
A copy of SideDrawer’s SOC 2 Type I certification report can be made available to select clients and partners upon request to security@sidedrawerinc.com.
For inquiries on improving the security profile around collaboration, whether for onboarding, data and document collection, forms, eSignature, or other workflows, please contact us at hello@sidedrawer.com.
About SideDrawer
SideDrawer is an API-based document management platform that improves the client experience around collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. The SideDrawer SaaS product is used by advisors, planners, executors and other professionals to securely collect and share sensitive client data and documents. SideDrawer’s infrastructure agnostic APIs are truly scalable, allowing fintechs and enterprises to save significant development resources on non-core, but critical document management workflows. For more information, please visit: www.sidedrawer.com or download the SideDrawer mobile apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign-up at my.sidedrawer.com.
Ali Qureshi
The audit evaluates the controls, procedures, and documentation of SideDrawer’s overall security practices using standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
"We recognized the importance of completing this audit from Day 1 and had implemented processes, controls and procedures that allowed our auditors to expedite this rigorous process. Our management and engineering team has expertise in dealing with highly regulated, sensitive client data, so the security protocols were familiar and well established in our processes," said J. Gaston Siri, CEO & Co-Founder of SideDrawer.
"We were very impressed with the level of organization the SideDrawer team exhibited during our audit," said Manish Hora, Managing Partner of ThreatIQ. "This was one of our fastest engagements, largely due to the early investments made by them and the utilization of their own SideDrawer application to organize their controls and evidence. The real-time notifications simplified our entire engagement approach, which saved us time and maintained a heightened level of security of all their confidential data. We anticipate using the SideDrawer application on future audit engagements with other clients given the simplicity, efficiency and security we experienced from the platform," Hora added.
"This is a significant achievement, requiring substantial financial and internal resource commitment. Achieving this certification positions us well with instilling confidence in our growing Professional client base that utilize our platform for thousands of their clients, and our Enterprise clients for deployment across their infrastructure," said Ali Qureshi, Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder of SideDrawer.
A copy of SideDrawer’s SOC 2 Type I certification report can be made available to select clients and partners upon request to security@sidedrawerinc.com.
For inquiries on improving the security profile around collaboration, whether for onboarding, data and document collection, forms, eSignature, or other workflows, please contact us at hello@sidedrawer.com.
About SideDrawer
SideDrawer is an API-based document management platform that improves the client experience around collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. The SideDrawer SaaS product is used by advisors, planners, executors and other professionals to securely collect and share sensitive client data and documents. SideDrawer’s infrastructure agnostic APIs are truly scalable, allowing fintechs and enterprises to save significant development resources on non-core, but critical document management workflows. For more information, please visit: www.sidedrawer.com or download the SideDrawer mobile apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign-up at my.sidedrawer.com.
Ali Qureshi
SideDrawer Inc
+1 855-663-7070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn