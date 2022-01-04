More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Dade County

Dade County, GA (January 4, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Dade County, GA. The Dade County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, January 3,2022. Investigators from the DeKalb County (AL) Sheriff’s Office following leads on a stolen car led them into Georgia. One man was shot by DeKalb County (AL) investigators and is in a local hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, January 3, 2022, DeKalb County (AL) Sheriff’s Office investigators saw a stolen car they were investigating at a gas station in Dade County driven by Ethan Wayne Rogers, age 32, of Fort Payne, AL, along with one male and one female passenger. As investigators approached the stolen car on foot, they instructed Rogers to get out of the car. Rogers failed to exit and it has been reported that Rogers drove the car in the direction of one of the investigators. A second investigator shot into the car, striking Rogers. Rogers was transported to a local hospital straight into surgery. None of the passengers were injured during the incident. The female passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants and the male passenger was released without incident. The Dade County Sheriff’s Office has charged Rogers with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Theft by Bringing Stolen Property into the State.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Dade County District Attorney’s Office for review.