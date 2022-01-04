Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,839 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Dade County

Dade County, GA (January 4, 2022)The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Dade County, GA. The Dade County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, January 3,2022. Investigators from the DeKalb County (AL) Sheriff’s Office following leads on a stolen car led them into Georgia. One man was shot by DeKalb County (AL) investigators and is in a local hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, January 3, 2022, DeKalb County (AL) Sheriff’s Office investigators saw a stolen car they were investigating at a gas station in Dade County driven by Ethan Wayne Rogers, age 32, of Fort Payne, AL, along with one male and one female passenger. As investigators approached the stolen car on foot, they instructed Rogers to get out of the car. Rogers failed to exit and it has been reported that Rogers drove the car in the direction of one of the investigators. A second investigator shot into the car, striking Rogers. Rogers was transported to a local hospital straight into surgery. None of the passengers were injured during the incident. The female passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants and the male passenger was released without incident. The Dade County Sheriff’s Office has charged Rogers with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Theft by Bringing Stolen Property into the State.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Dade County District Attorney’s Office for review.

You just read:

More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Dade County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.