Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,845 in the last 365 days.

10-Digit Dialing Now Required for Calling Judicial Offices

An essential function for the Judicial Branch is the ability to connect to the public via telephone. In most offices statewide, dialing the area code plus the number, known as 10-digit dialing, is already an FCC requirement. In certain counties across the state, the ability remains for county residents to make a local call by dialing the number only, without the area code. Over time, FCC regulations will require 10-digit dialing for all local calls.

With recent changes to North Carolina judicial telephone services, all calls to judicial offices and court staff will need to be made using 10-digit dialing with the area code plus the number. 

You just read:

10-Digit Dialing Now Required for Calling Judicial Offices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.