10-Digit Dialing Now Required for Calling Judicial Offices

An essential function for the Judicial Branch is the ability to connect to the public via telephone. In most offices statewide, dialing the area code plus the number, known as 10-digit dialing, is already an FCC requirement. In certain counties across the state, the ability remains for county residents to make a local call by dialing the number only, without the area code. Over time, FCC regulations will require 10-digit dialing for all local calls.

With recent changes to North Carolina judicial telephone services, all calls to judicial offices and court staff will need to be made using 10-digit dialing with the area code plus the number.