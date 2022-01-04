The global DC Circuit Breaker Market to Reach Over USD 6 Billion by 2028 – Growing at a CAGR of 4% states Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global DC Circuit Breaker Market size is expected to reach over USD 6 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

DC circuit breaker plays a crucial role in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, the main role of DC circuit breakers is to automatically shut-off power when a circuit is threatened of becoming overloaded. Factors such as an increase in power consumption, rise of an influx of renewable sources in the energy mix, along with upgradation and modernization of aging infrastructure are expected to drive the market in the forecast period, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “DC Circuit Breaker Market by Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), by Type (Solid-State, Hybrid), by Insulation (Vacuum, Gas), by End-User (T&D utilities, Power generation, Renewables, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

List Of Prominent Players in the DC Circuit Breaker Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. Rockwell Automation U.S., North America 2. GE U.S., North America 3. ABB Switzerland, Europe 4. Siemens Germany, Europe 5. Eaton Ireland, Europe 6. Toshiba Japan, Asia Pacific 7. Fuji Electric Co. Japan, Asia Pacific 8. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Japan, Asia Pacific

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Demand for Renewable and Reliable Energy Sources

Increasing demand for resilient, reliable, and renewable energy sources to reduce carbon emissions is driving the demand for the DC Circuit Breaker Market. Furthermore, end user segment application is driving the revenue for the market for DC circuit breaker and have the hidden potential, which is contributing towards the market growth. Some of the determinants stimulating the extension of the market due to end user are, rise in development of infrastructure and investments in transportation is likely to propel the market, increasing need of reliable and uninterrupted power is also likely to facilitate the market, increasing investment in railways is further likely to drive the market.

Restraint: Huge Cost of Installation

During the growth period, some of the determinants which might hinder the market expansion of DC circuit breaker are huge cost involved in cybersecurity and installation issues. To conquer these barriers, rising electrification projects, adoption of HVDC technology and fading power infrastructure will serve as an opportunity to keep up the pace of the growth for DC circuit breaker market.

Regional Trends

Asia-Pacific has led the market for DC circuit breaker, and is anticipated to continue its leading position in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing worldwide because of reasons like increasing urbanization, industrialization, and population. Therefore, demand for guaranteed supply of power is high. For fulfilling the demands, many nations are investing in the sector of renewable energy and distribution and transmission infrastructure. The attraction towards renewable sources of energy is expanding in nations such as India and China. The second most profitable market for DC circuit breakers is North America, as the refurbishment and replacement of the infrastructure which is existing is the key requirement in the market locally.

Recent Developments

Feb, 2019: From the Indian Railways, ABB won a contract to supply traction control devices for converting diesel locomotives to electric ones to the Indian Railways.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the DC Circuit Breaker Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

This market titled “DC Circuit Breaker Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Voltage, Type, Insulation, End-User, and Geography Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

