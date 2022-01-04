Ideal Homes Portugal is preparing to Film Season 5 of IdealHomesTV

Submit Release
Ideal Homes is currently casting for their online property series IHTV. Read on for more details...

QUARTEIRA, PORTUGAL, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you planning on purchasing property in the Algarve?

The team at Ideal Homes is looking for property buyers in Portugal who will be in the Algarve this month (January) to join them and appear on the new season of IHTV. They are currently looking for a couple or individual who will be happy to be filmed over a period of 2-3 days and who are ready to buy a property.

Season 5 will air in February on the Ideal Homes YouTube channel. So if you are interested in purchasing property and would like to be filmed on your journey as you view properties all you need to do is contact the team at Ideal Homes.

Mortgage interest rates are currently at an all time low and if you require financing, Ideal Homes has their own in-house mortgage broker who can assist you obtain the best rate possible.

Ideal Homes also has their own dedicated aftersales team who can assist you with all your rental and property management requirements should you be purchasing property as in investment.

For more information, or if you have any questions please get in touch with Ideal Homes Portugal on info@idealhomesportugal.com or give them a call on +351 289 513 434.

About Ideal Homes Portugal

Ideal Homes provides a one stop shop with over 36 years combined experience in the real estate industry. The company has experts in a variety of fields that help clients determine the best investment location in Portugal, Portuguese residency and taxes, financial assistance from their in-house mortgage broker along with property and rental management services.

Ideal Homes prides itself in offering a friendly, personal service that ensures that clients get the most pleasant experience. In addition, Ideal Homes puts in the time and effort to research and hand pick the right property for clients.

