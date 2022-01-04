Temporary closure of the EBC’s Registration Office for Diego Martin

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 4 - The Elections and Boundaries Commission is advising the public of the temporary closure of its Registration Office for Diego Martin, located at Scott House, 134-138 Frederick Street, Port of Spain on Monday 3rd January, 2022. The Office is being closed for sanitization.

Persons with confirmed appointments for the Registration Office for Diego Martin for this day ONLY, will be contacted to have their appointments rescheduled.

The EBC apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption of our services may cause, but advises that this closure is necessary in the interest of public health and safety.

Normal operations at the EBC’s Registration Office for Diego Martin will resume on Tuesday 4 th January, 2022.