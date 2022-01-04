Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,855 in the last 365 days.

Temporary closure of the EBC’s Registration Office for Diego Martin

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 4 - The Elections and Boundaries Commission is advising the public of the temporary closure of its Registration Office for Diego Martin, located at Scott House, 134-138 Frederick Street, Port of Spain on Monday 3rd January, 2022. The Office is being closed for sanitization.

Persons with confirmed appointments for the Registration Office for Diego Martin for this day ONLY, will be contacted to have their appointments rescheduled.

The EBC apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption of our services may cause, but advises that this closure is necessary in the interest of public health and safety.

Normal operations at the EBC’s Registration Office for Diego Martin will resume on Tuesday 4 th January, 2022.

You just read:

Temporary closure of the EBC’s Registration Office for Diego Martin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.