Bye-Election for Debe South

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 4 - Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley today, (Monday 03rd January, 2022) advised the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes that the Bye-Election for the Electoral District of Debe South in the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation will be held on Monday 7th  February, 2022.

This seat became vacant due to the death of Local Government Councillor, Mr. Purushottam Singh on February 14th, 2021.

Prime Minister Rowley also advised the President that Nomination Day will be on Monday 17th January, 2022 and has requested that the Writ of Election be issued in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Municipal Corporations Act, Chapter 24:04.

 

