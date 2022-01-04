Bullet Proof Jacket Market Will Exhibit an Impressive Expansion by 2028 | Armourshield Ltd, MARS Armor

Bullet Proof Jacket Market

Growing Investment in Defense Sector to Boost the Bullet Proof Jacket Market Growth

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing Investment in Defense Sector to Boost the Bullet Proof Jacket Market Growth , Bullet proof vests and bullet proof jackets are used to protect the body from knives, explosions, and bullets. These soft vests are made up of multiple layers of woven and laminated fibres that protect soldiers from explosives and gunshots. In addition, ballistic plates are inserted into the soft vests to provide protection against knife stabs.

Global Bullet Proof Jacket Market

Market Overview:

Bullet proof jackets or vests are used to protect the body from bullets, explosions, knives, etc. Layers of woven and laminated fibers are used to make bullet proof jackets. These jackets/vests are widely used by soldiers to protect themselves from bullets and explosives. Bullet proof jackets or vests also comes equipped with ballistic plates that provide protection against knife stabs. Bullet proof jackets protect soldiers from knives, bullets, and explosion by absorbing the impact and stop the attack from penetrating in the body. These vests are designed to stop bullets and encapsulate projectiles from small weapons. Bullet resistant materials are often used in law enforcement and military applications to protect personnel from death or serious injury.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟎% : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2984

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global bullet proof jacket market are Armourshield Ltd, MARS Armor, Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., Infidel Body Armor, EnGarde, MKU Limited, Wenzhou Start., U.S. Armor Corporation, E.L Dupont DE Nemours & Co., and Honeywell International, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for bullet proof jackets and rising government funding in defense sector is expected to boost the growth of the bullet proof jacket market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Gov. of India, developed a new light-weight bullet proof jacket. The jacket that weighs 9.0 kilograms has been made keeping the qualitative requirements of the Indian Army in mind.

Moreover, rise in military expenditure and increase in terrorism and hostile activities between various countries worldwide are expected to augment growth of the bullet proof jacket market. For instance, in January 2019, New Zealand Police and Cooneen Protection signed a contract to manufacture and supply the new body armor system, as they are light in weight, comfortable, and have pockets to carry equipment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has negligible impact on the market. The demand for bullet proof jackets/vests has been increasing significantly in the past few years. However, in 2020, manufacturing output remained lower than the previous years due to temporary shutdown of production. Because the governments worldwide announced total lockdown and the temporary shutdown of industries to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. This in turn is expected to hamper the bullet proof jacket market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The bullet proof jacket market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of during the forecast period due to increasing investment into the procurement of advanced ballistic protection armors. For instance, in November 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice awarded a US$ 29,623.75 to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety under bullet proof vest Program. The official at the Kalamazoo Department will receive new and advanced bullet proof vests or bullet proof jackets.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the bullet proof jacket market due to increasing demand for bullet proof jackets, investment in defense budget by government, growing violence and threats, and increasing number of attacks. For instance, in April 2018, The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) developed a next-generation bulletproof jacket for the Indian Army, which is not only cheaper but also much lighter.

Market Trends:-

Rising security threats around the world, as well as increased defence budget investments, are driving the global bullet proof jacket market forward. In addition, increasing R&D to develop advanced bullet proof vests is a key driver of the bullet proof jacket market's expansion. According to an article published in the International Journal of Impact Engineering in 2018 titled 'Ballistic Impact Simulation of Proposed Bullet Proof Vest Made of TWIP Steel, Water and Polymer Sandwich Composite Using FE-SPH Coupled Technique,' an optimum thickness of 2 mm steel/20 mm water/2 mm steel can stop a 9 mm bullet travelling at 360 m/s with less than 10 mm displacement of the inner surface of the composite.

Over the forecast period, North America is expected to be the most dominant region in the global market. This is due to increased government funding for defence in this region. For example, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2016 allocated a defence budget of US$ 598.5 billion to the US House of Representatives. As a result, increased government funding for defence may spur the growth of the bullet proof jacket market in North America.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2984

Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of product type, the global bullet proof jacket market is segmented into:

Soft Vest

Hard Vest

On the basis of end-user, the global bullet proof jacket market is segmented into:

Defense

Law Enforcement

Civilians

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

» Innovations in Technology

» Report in Depth

» Scenarios from the Past and the Present

» Opportunities in the Market

» Extensive Product Line

» Strong Industry Concentration

» Dynamics of Growth

» Research Methodology for Value Chain Analysis that is Reliable

Finally, the report includes a growth strategy for the industry, a data source, research findings, an appendix, and a conclusion. To deconstruct the market, the report looks at the manufacturing process, market competitors, seller and merchant classification, innovation implementation, and business growth strategies. Customers' concerns about future plans and actions to compete with other market participants will be alleviated by all of these details. The latest market gains are also displayed.

Key Reasons to Purchase the Bullet Proof Jacket Market Report :

➸The report is chock-full of data, including market dynamics and future prospects.

➸ The segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million), and volume (Units Million) data.

➸ At the regional, sub-regional, and country levels, data on demand and supply forces, as well as their impact on the market, can be found.

➸ The competitive landscape has shifted dramatically in the last three years as a result of new developments, strategies, and market share gains by key players.

➸ Companies that offer a diverse range of products as well as financial data, current events, SWOT analyses, and strategies.

Bullet Proof Jacket Market insights will increase the revenue impact of businesses in a variety of industries:

» Providing a framework for evaluating the appeal of various products/solutions/technologies in the Bullet Proof Jacket Market; assisting stakeholders in identifying key problem areas related to their global Bullet Proof Jacket market consolidation strategies; and providing solutions.

» Investigating the implications of shifting regulatory dynamics in areas where businesses want to expand.

» Assists businesses in making smooth transitions by providing knowledge of disruptive technology trends.

» Assisting leading businesses in recalibrating their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors and peers.

» Key words: market supply-side analysis, as well as insights into promising synergies for top players vying for market leadership.

» Recently conducted market research A Bullet Proof Jacket market survey, which covers 20+ countries and key categories, also provides an outlook.

» Market drivers, trends, and influencing factors, as well as insights and forecasts, are all included in the study.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ What innovative technology trends should we expect in the next seven years?

✔ Which sub-segment do you think will grow the fastest during the forecast period?

✔ Which region is expected to have the largest market share by 2028?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are companies using to increase market share?

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2984

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.