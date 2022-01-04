Agricultural Films Market to Observe Strongest Growth by 2028 | Kuraray Co. Ltd., Plastika Kritis S.A, Britton Group Inc

The Agricultural Films Market to Grow with the Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Films

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Agricultural Films Market to Grow with the Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Films , Plasticulture is a term that describes the use of plastic materials in a variety of agricultural applications. Agriculture films are another name for plasticulture. Commercial agricultural practises can benefit from these films. Farmers in rural areas frequently use agricultural films. The global agricultural films market is expected to grow in response to rising crop demand and the need to improve crop yield.

Market Overview:

Agriculture films, or plasticulture, refers to the use of plastic materials in various agricultural applications. These films are used in many agricultural practices to increase the crop output per hectare while enhancing crop quality. They are widely used for greenhouse farming, mulching, and soil protection. Agriculture films offer various benefits, such as temperature control, weed control, seed germination, reduced soil erosion, nutrient conservation, and protection against UV rays. These films find application in commercial agricultural practices. Agricultural films help improve the crop quality and increase productivity by providing nutrients, minimizing soil erosion, suppressing the growth of weeds, increasing soil temperature, and others. Therefore, the need to increase agricultural production plays an important role in driving the demand for agricultural films, worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global agricultural films market are Kuraray Co., Ltd., Plastika Kritis S.A., Britton Group Inc., Grupo Armando Alvarez, Novamont S.p.A., Ab Rani Plast Oy, Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co., Polifilm, Achilles Corporation, BASF SE, RKW SE, Trioplast Industrier AB, AL-Pack Enterprises Ltd., Groupe Barbier, Coveris, RPC Group Plc., The Dow Chemical Company, Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Berry Global Inc., and Industrial Development Company sal, Ltd., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for food due to increase in global population is expected to propel growth of the agricultural films market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the world population of 9.1 billion people in 2050 would require raising overall food production by some 70% between 2005/07 and 2050. Thus, the demand for agricultural films will increase to increase crop productivity.

Moreover, innovations in agricultural films and increased use of or demand for biodegradable films in both developed and developing regions is expected to drive growth of the agricultural films market. For instance, in August 2019, BASF announced the launch of eco via M 2351, a certified soil-biodegradable mulch film. These films are made from renewable raw materials, consisting of biodegradable co-polyester polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) eco flex, and other biodegradable polymers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely affected the growth of the agricultural films market. As governments across the globe declared nationwide lockdown and the temporary shutdown of industries to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown resulted in shortage of raw materials in many countries. Moreover, the demand for agricultural films has dropped due to slowdown in agricultural activities. However, agriculture is the only sector to clock a positive growth during the first wave of the pandemic. Furthermore, the second wave has had an impact on the just-concluded Rabi season.

Key Takeaways:

The agricultural films market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for agricultural films and introduction of novel films across the globe. For instance, in July 2019, BASF announced the expansion of its NOR technology to help farmers continuously produce in a sustainable way. Tinuvin NOR 356 protects and extends the lifetime of agricultural films that are exposed to very high levels of UV radiation, heat and crop treatments such as elemental sulfur, and the compounds approved in certified organic farming to prevent plants diseases and fertilize the soil.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the agricultural films market due to the rapid growth of the agriculture industry. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is among the 15 leading exporters of agricultural products in the world. Agricultural export from India reached US$ 38.54 billion in FY19 and US$ 35.09 billion in FY20. Moreover, India has the second-largest arable land resources in the world.

Market Trends:-

The agricultural films market is expected to grow as the world's population grows, resulting in increased food demand. Agriculture films are thought to improve crop yield and quality. According to the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), the world's population will increase by 29% by 2050, from 7.6 billion in 2018. As a result, significant population growth is expected to propel the agriculture film market forward during the forecast period.

However, the negative effects of plastic on the environment and human health could stifle market expansion. In the global agricultural films market, the greenhouse film segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. Greenhouse films are long-lasting and protect plants from UV rays.

Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of polymer type, the global agricultural films market is segmented into:

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate/Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EVA/EBA)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Reclaims

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

On the basis of application, the global agricultural films market is segmented into:

Silage and Stretch Film

Geomembrane Film

Mulch Film

Greenhouse Film

