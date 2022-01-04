Tin Chemicals Market Records A Cagr Of 2.75% During 2021-2027 | Pfaltz & Bauer Inc., Showa America, TIB Chemicals AG

Tin Chemicals Market is on the verge of reaching a tipping point in business prospects amidst growing demand from the electroplating and chemical sectors

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tin Chemicals Market is on the verge of reaching a tipping point in business prospects amidst growing demand from the electroplating and chemical sectors , Tin is a soft, silvery white metal that is commonly used in tin-coated steel food containers, bearing metals, solders, and other applications. Tin chemicals, according to the International Tin Association, were the second-largest user of refined tin in 2017, accounting for around 17% of the global refined tin market.

Global Tin Chemicals Market was valued at 61.7 kilo tonnes (KT) in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.75 percent in terms of volume, reaching 77.4 kilo tonnes (KT) by 2027, as mentioned in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Overview

Tin is primarily a chemical element with the symbol Sn, and the atomic number 50. It is also electrically inert. Tin has the lowest melting point of any metal and due to this feature, it has great electrical conductivity. The electrical conduction ability of tin is very high, which gives it an electrical insulating effect. Other properties that make them suitable for use in electronic devices are that they are thermally inert, have excellent electrical stability, and have good electrical stability even under high temperatures. Tin compounds are made from three simple elements and it is these elements that give tin its unique properties.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global tin chemicals market include Pfaltz & Bauer Inc., Showa America, TIB Chemicals AG, City Chemicals LLC, Ace Chemical Company, Mason Corporation, Strem Chemicals, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., William Blythe, Westman Chemicals, S V Plastochem Private Limited, and GFS Chemicals.

Drivers

Growing application of tin chemicals across the electroplating and chemical industries for producing tin-based surfaces is expected to propel growth of the tin chemicals market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, increased adoption of tin in combination with building materials across the construction sector to enhance concrete strength is expected to supplement growth of the tin chemicals market during the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The onset of the COVID-19 crisis has negatively influenced the global tin chemicals market. The pandemic-battered restrictions have created a temporary pause in operations of the chemical and automotive sectors. On the brighter side, the recent ecommerce boom has driven the demand for tin-based packaging, which is creating fresh opportunities for market participants.

Key Takeaways

The tin chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.75 % throughout the forecast period on the heels of a flourishing chemical industry and growing demand for tin chemicals in several industries. For instance, in August 2021, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reported that the Indian chemical industry is projected to attain a market capital of US$ 304 billion by 2025.

Considering the territorial landscape, the Asia Pacific region is leading the global tin chemicals market on the heels of a large electronics base in China and Japan.

Just behind, in the second place, is Europe, which is sustaining well for the global tin chemicals market on account of increasing application of tin chemicals in glass plating.

Market Trends

During the forecast period, the use of tin chemicals in electroplating applications is expected to gain traction. Tin electroplating is commonly used in the production of electronic components, printed wiring boards (PWBs) and printed circuit boards (PCBs), food and beverage cans, food storage containers, and engine bearings because it prevents metal corrosion in aggressive environments. As a result, significant growth in the electronics industry is expected to contribute to the growth of the tin chemicals market.India's demand for electronics hardware is expected to rise from US$ 45 billion in 2009 to US$ 400 billion by 2020, according to estimates.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Tin Chemicals Market, By Product Type:

Sodium Stannate

Stannous Chloride

Stannic Chloride

Stannous Oxalate

Stannic Sulphate

Others

Global Tin Chemicals Market, By Application:

Electroplating

PVC Stabilizers

Chemical Intermediates

Others

Global Tin Chemicals Market, By End-use Industry

Chemical

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Electronics

Others



