Textile Auxiliaries Market Insights, Shaping A New Growth Cycle: 2028 | Lubrizol Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company

Textile Auxiliaries Market is likely to break its business barrier as a result of growing import/export activities in developing countries

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Textile Auxiliaries Market is likely to break its business barrier as a result of growing import/export activities in developing countries , Textiles, whether for clothing or for industry, are expected to be custom-made and to have superior qualities like colour retention, flexibility, durability, and texture. Textile auxiliaries are important chemicals used in textile processing that give the fabric the qualities mentioned above.

Overview

Textile Auxiliaries refers to the additives that can be added to textile materials to improve their properties and performance. Basically, they are substances specially manufactured and used in textile industries to improve the quality, look, feel, and last longer of the fabrics that come into their range. They also help in keeping the raw material neat and hygienic. Dyeing is one of the most important textile auxiliary activities which involves the process of converting an alkyd base (dyed) with a starch to a final color. The most commonly used dyes are indigo, blue, green, brown, white, rust, tan, and gold.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global textile auxiliaries market include Lubrizol Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Croda, Sarex Chemicals, Archroma, AkzoNobel N.V. (Nouryon), and Covestro.

Drivers

Growing demand for furnishings fabrics in household furniture and clothing amidst changing lifestyle preferences is expected to foster growth of the textile auxiliaries market over the forecast period.

Moreover, rising popularity of casual wears prepared from natural clothing additives in the fashion industry in parallel to the flourishing textile industry is expected to supplement growth of the textile auxiliaries market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The prevalence of the COVID-19 virus has been a hindrance for the global textile auxiliaries market. The crisis-fueled travel bans and cancellation/delay of import/export activities have halted the operations in the textile industry. On the brighter side, the pandemic-led ecommerce boom has revitalized the future prospects of the market.

Key Takeaways

The textile auxiliaries market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of throughout the forecast period on the heels of a flourishing textile industry and growing demand for textile in household applications. For instance, in August 2021, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reported that the Indian textile industry is projected to reach US$ 23 billion by 2027.

In the cluster of regions, Asia Pacific is foreseen to lead the global textile auxiliaries market on account of rising import and export of textile products in the developing countries coupled with the presence of the largest textile producer, China.

Simmering under the top spot, the European region is another fertile land for the global textile auxiliaries market in the view of growing demand for eco-friendly clothing in the fashion industry compounded with an expanding textile sector.

Business Strategies:

Novel fabric finishes such as mosquito repellent, antistatic, antibacterial, and fire retardant materials are propelling the textile industry forward. According to a 2017 report from the European Apparel and Textile Confederation, the textile and clothing industry in the EU 28 grew to US$ 206.9 billion in 2017 from US$ 200.4 billion in 2016. Textile processing employs a variety of chemical auxiliaries to produce a finished product. According to a Chalmers University of Technology thesis titled "Towards Sustainable Use of Chemicals in the Textile Industry," approximately 1.5 to 6.9 kg of chemicals are used to produce 1 kg of garment.Due to government regulations prohibiting the use of toxic chemicals in textiles, the market for natural and environmentally safer textile auxiliaries is expected to grow. Textiles containing nonylphenol ethoxylate (NPE), a surfactant, in concentrations of less than 0.01% will be banned from sale in the EU beginning February 3, 2021, according to the Official Journal of the European Union, published in February 2016. NPE is toxic to the environment.

