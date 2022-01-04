Sports and Fitness Apps Market Grow at CAGR of 20.4% 2022 and Forecast to 2027 | Azumio Inc., Freeletics, Fitbit Inc.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Global sports and fitness apps market was valued at US$ 2,700.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach US$ 17,436.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period (2019-2027)

The increased adoption of wearable devices among individuals, such as fitness trackers, smartwatches, and other devices that aid in activity tracking and monitoring, is a major factor driving growth in the global sports and fitness apps market. Furthermore, rising smartphone and internet penetration are driving growth in the global sports and fitness apps market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of health disorders such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression has increased population health awareness about health and fitness, which is driving growth in the global sports and fitness apps market. However, a lack of proper app integration with wearable devices may have a negative impact on the global sports and fitness apps market's growth.

· ASICS Digital (The ASICS Run keeper) Inc.

· Azumio Inc.

· Fitbit Inc.

· Freeletics

· Garmin Ltd.

· Jefit Inc.

· Nike Inc.

· Polar Electro

· Runtastic GmbH

· Under Armour Inc.

· Wahoo Fitness

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Sports and Fitness Apps market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

· Health Monitoring

· Activity Tracking & Monitoring

On the basis of Platform Type, the market is segmented into:

· iOS

· Android

· Windows

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

· According to ’ research, North America lead the global sports and fitness apps market, owing to presence of number of fitness apps developers and rise in health awareness among population in the region. Furthermore, most of the health conscious individuals use wearable devices to monitor their health. Hence, increasing adoption of wearable devices such as smart watches for fitness tracking is propelling growth of the global sports and fitness apps market in North America. Companies such as Fitbit Inc., Apple Inc. and Garmin Ltd. offer sports and fitness apps for mobiles and wearable devices. For instance, Fitbit Inc. offers wearables such as watches, trackers, and other products with sports and fitness apps.

· According to ’ research, Asia Pacific is expected to account as a major contributor in global sports and fitness apps market over the forecast period, owing to increase in smartphone penetration among individuals in emerging economies in the region. Moreover, increasing use of internet and wearable devices in countries such as India and China is driving growth of the global sports and fitness apps market in Asia Pacific region. India and China are countries with a significant number of young-adult population, which has led to an increase in demand for wearable devices, and sports and fitness apps in the region. For instance, according to Youth in India (2017), Central Statistics Office Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation Government of India (Social Statistics Division), by 2020, individuals between the ages 15-34 years are supposed to comprise 34.46% of the total population in India.