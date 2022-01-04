impact.com announces new global parental leave policy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership management platform, impact.com, has welcomed the new year with a new global parental leave policy, which outlines the enhanced support that it provides to eligible employees when they become parents or take on parental responsibility.
With the company now offering up to 26 weeks’ fully paid parental leave globally, payments to employees will be integrated with any government-provided wage replacement benefits under applicable law. Meanwhile, its Employee Assistance Programmes provide confidential counselling, advice and support 24 hours a day.
In the UK, shared parental leave is offered, with impact.com also outlining its Adoption Leave and Pay procedures in the new policy document. Furthermore, under the company’s guiding principles, all employees may request time off during working hours to care for dependents, to deal with unforeseen matters and emergencies, with no minimum qualifying periods for emergency and compassionate leave.
Bharat Siyani, Global HR Director, impact.com explains: “At impact.com, we fully support diversity and inclusion and so this policy works to provide an equal and consistent approach for anyone becoming a parent or taking on parental responsibility – including those opting for foster care or taking the route of IVF or surrogacy. We are determined to make it easier for those balancing caring responsibilities with a fulfilling working life - and, of course, to make impact.com an even more desirable place to work as we see in the new year.”
Michael Guzzetti, Manager, HR, impact.com adds: “In these turbulent times, wellbeing has never been more crucial. To that end, we put our people first via a number of initiatives, such as uncapped time off and flexible working, in addition to increasing benefits and health insurance across our regions. In addition to the benefits provided under this policy, employees can ask to change their working pattern at any time, enabling them to shift normal working hours to different configurations which may be more amenable to their individual, desired work/life balance.”
These new policies come into play following a strategic growth investment of
$150 million as more brands wake up to the power of partnerships; What’s more, in 2021, the partnership automation company’s impressive client roster has grown more than 50%, with leading brands such as Shopify, Uber and TUI relying on its marketplace to discover and recruit new partners, and then to contract, track, optimise and process payments within its platform.
To learn more about how impact.com can help drive partnership growth in a single, unified platform visit www.impact.com.
ABOUT impact.com
The leading global partnership management platform, impact.com has been transforming the way enterprises manage and optimise all types of partnerships—including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more—since its founding in 2008. The company’s powerful, purpose-built platform helps brands, publishers and agencies build authentic, enduring and rewarding relationships with consumers by providing visibility across the entire consumer journey. impact.com users are able to aggregate, orchestrate and optimise the total value of the entire mix of partnerships with ease and transparency – driving growth and creating new value for consumers. To learn more about how impact.com’s technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Uber, TUI, Shopify, Lenovo, L’Oreal, HelloFresh, Levi’s and SkyScanner, visit www.impact.com.
Julia Smith
