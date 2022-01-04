Verasity Completes Major Corporate Rebrand and Releases New Website
Verasity is pleased to announce that it has completed a major corporate rebranding exercise and refreshed its www.verasity.io websiteLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verasity is pleased to announce that it has completed a major corporate rebranding exercise and refreshed its www.verasity.io website as part of its Q4 2021 Project roadmap.
The new website, which now introduces new feature pages for the VRA token, the VeraWallet, VeraEsports, Verasity's proprietary ad-tech stack, and a brand new offering in the NFT space, is the most significant brand transformation that the blockchain ad-tech leader has made to date.
With a new look and unified approach for all of Verasity’s product verticals, Verasity is broadening its appeal to a wider audience. Transforming its engagement strategies, Verasity’s website now includes a content library that showcases the best of what Verasity has to offer—including the latest news, the hottest eSports tournaments, and a whole host of new features highlights for the Verasity community.
The Verasity brand refresh also provides a renewed focus on UX and UI elements, providing a seamless user onboarding journey and experience for both B2C and B2B users—while showcasing Verasity’s existing partners and integrations.
RJ Mark, Founder at Verasity, says:
“Our project team has taken careful consideration to ensure that in addition to a new and exciting brand refresh for Verasity, the UX and UI needs of our users are also catered for. It’s now easier than ever before for advertisers and publishers to explore and integrate VeraViews with the click of a button, or for eSports enthusiasts to seamlessly earn rewards for watching tournaments through Watch & Earn. At every stage, our new website makes it easier to discover, learn, and start using Verasity’s market-leading technology.”
For enterprise users, the refreshed corporate website highlights the benefits of Verasity’s solutions through simple-to-follow statistics and carefully curated content, ensuring that a customer’s journey—from landing on the website through to deploying Verasity’s solutions—is straightforward with easy to action steps.
In the near future, Verasity will also reveal details of its NFT Marketplace, including creator perpetual licenses for NFT resales, in-game cosmetics for VeraEsports minted as NFTs, and the application of Verasity’s patented Proof of View technology to prevent NFT fraud.
About Verasity: Verasity.io is a protocol and product layer blockchain platform for esports and digital content. Verasity is committed to delivering a better user experience for all stakeholders within the digital content space. By offering transparency, security, and trust with our patented Proof of View technology, we are working to eliminate online ad fraud and NFT fraud—ultimately changing how digital advertising is done today. Within esports, Verasity promises to dominate the industry with VeraEsports, using superior blockchain technology and the best gamified viewership experience. Follow Verasity on Twitter, LinkedIn, Discord, and Reddit. Visit https://verasity.io.
Press Enquiries: elliot@verasity.io
Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7799 894184
email us here