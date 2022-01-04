Bars And Cafes Industry Players Aim To Deliver Customized And Convenient Services Through Tech Upgrades

Bars And Cafes Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

The Business Research Company’s Bars And Cafes Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advances are one of the cafes and bars market trends, enabling beverage serving companies to deliver customized, convenient, fast and adaptable services. Cafes around the world are investing in WiFi-enabled coffee makers that can brew coffee according to the user’s specific individual taste. For instance, Starbucks began using reinforcement learning technology to provide a more personalized experience for customers who use the Starbucks® mobile app. Reinforcement learning is a type of machine learning in which a system learns to make decisions in complex, unpredictable environments based on external feedback. Customers receive tailored order suggestions within the app, which are created using a reinforcement learning platform designed and hosted in Microsoft Azure. Because of this technology and the efforts of Starbucks data scientists, 16 million active Starbucks® Rewards members now receive thoughtful food and beverage recommendations from the app based on local store inventory, popular selections, weather, time of day, community preferences, and previous orders.

The global bars and cafes market size is expected to grow from $372.36 billion in 2021 to $444.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The bars and cafes market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global bars and cafes market is expected to reach $594.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Read More On The Global Bars And Cafes Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bars-and-cafes-global-market-report

As the bars and cafes market is largely driven by the spending power of its consumers, steady gains in disposable personal income are expected to boost the industry in the forecast period. Many developed and developing countries across the world are forecasted to register a steady economic growth resulting in higher disposable incomes and subsequently higher spending for services such as bars and cafés. For instance, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global real GDP growth will be 4.2% in 2022. Thus, the rise in purchasing power with the economic growth is expected to drive the bars and cafés market in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was the largest region bars and cafes market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the bars and cafes market. The regions covered in the bars and cafes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global bars and cafes industry are Starbucks, Lavazza, J D Wetherspoon plc, Mitchells & Butlers plc, Buffallo Wild Wings, John Swire & Sons Limited, McDonald's, Coffee Day Enterprises, Wynn Resorts Ltd. And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

TBRC’s global bars and cafes market report is segmented by type into snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars, drinking places (alcoholic beverages), by ownership into chain market, standalone market, by pricing into high-end, economy.

Bars And Cafes Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Snack And Nonalcoholic Beverage Bars, Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)), By Ownership (Chain Market, Standalone Market), By Pricing (High-End, Economy) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a bars and cafes market overview, forecast bars and cafes market size and growth for the whole market, bars and cafes market segments, geographies, bars and cafes market trends, bars and cafes market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Bars And Cafes Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5459&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Restaurants And Mobile Food Services, Bars And Cafes, Catering Services And Food Contractors), By Ownership (Chain Market, Standalone Market), By Pricing (High-End, Economy) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-services-global-market-report

Restaurants And Mobile Food Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Full-Service Restaurants, Limited-Service Restaurants, Cafeterias, Grill Buffets, And Buffets, Mobile Food Services), By Ownership (Chain Market, Standalone Market), By Pricing (High-End, Economy) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/restaurants-and-mobile-food-services-global-market-report

Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Grocery Delivery And Pickup, Dtc Products, Meal Kits And Fresh Ready-To-Eat Meals, Restaurant Meal Delivery), By Delivery Channel (Store Pick-Up, Home Delivery), By End Users (Households, Businesses), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-e-commerce-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/