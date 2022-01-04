Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Grows With Increasing Infertility Cases

Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2022 -Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising number of infertility cases is expected to foster the assisted reproductive technology market in the coming years. Infertility is defined as the failure to become pregnant after a year of frequent and unprotected intercourse. Infertility affects both men and women, and is typically diagnosed by the inability to conceive. Infertility is treated using assisted reproductive technology (ART). Fertility therapies that work with both a woman's egg and a man's sperm are included in this. For instance, according to the UCLA Health, a US based health system, in 2020 around 15% of couples in the world have trouble in conceiving. Infertile couples are increasingly turning to assisted reproductive technology, which is growing at a rate of 5% to 10% every year. Therefore, the rising number of infertility cases drives the growth of the assisted reproductive technology industry.

In August 2021, Virtus Health Limited, an Australia-based company offering assisted reproductive technology acquired Adora Fertility and three-day hospitals from Healius Limited for $45.0 million. This acquisition will help Virtus health to strengthen its portfolio for in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Adora Fertility is an Australia-based company that provide assisted reproductive technology including IVF and ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection).

The global assisted reproductive technology market size is expected to grow from $26.28 billion in 2021 to $31.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $62.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.7%

Technological advancements is a key trend gaining the popularity in the assisted reproductive technology market. As assisted reproductive technology market trends are shaping the industry, major companies operating in ART are focused on developing technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in November 2020, NIPD Genetics, a Cyprus based biotechnology company launched Amfira PGT based on Target Capture Enrichment Technology. Amfira PGT is a preimplantation genetic test which can be employed during fertility treatment to improve the odds of becoming pregnant and giving birth to a healthy child. Amfira PGT can be used in IVF cycles to determine whether embryos are chromosomally normal (euploid) and have the best chance of culminating in a safe pregnancy and birth.

Major players covered in the global assisted reproductive technology industry are Cooper Surgical Inc., Ferring B.V., Hamilton Thorne Ltd, Merck KGaA, Genea Limited, California Cryobank, European Sperm Bank, OvaScience Inc., Bloom IVF Centre, Vitrolife, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., Nidacon International AB, Monash IVF Group Ltd., Cook Medical, INVO Bioscience Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Boston Science Corporation, Anecova, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Microm Ltd.

TBRC’s global assisted reproductive technology market report is segmented by diagnosis into ovulation testing, hysterosalpingography, ovarian reserve testing, genetic testing, by procedure type into fresh non-donor, fresh donor, frozen donor, frozen non-donor, embryo or egg banking, by end-user into hospitals, fertility clinics, others.

