Automated Systems And AI Shape The Warehouse Robotics Industry

Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch of AI-based warehouse robotic systems is shaping the warehouse robotics market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the digital emulation of human intellect by a computer or computer-controlled system that perform tasks normally performed by smart individuals. Major players are focusing on AI-based warehouse robotic systems to automate repetitive pick-and-pack processes and perform sophisticated manipulations in unexpected conditions. For instance, in July 2020, Dexterity is a US-based company that provides robots as a service solution for warehousing, and supply chain operations launched AI-based warehouse robotic system. The robots use computer vision, the sensation of touch to adapt quickly and advanced control theory, making them safe to work alongside humans.

The global warehouse robotics market size is expected to grow from $3.54 billion in 2021 to $4.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The global warehouse robotics market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to the warehouse robotics market forecast, it is expected to reach $6.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

The growing e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the warehouse robotics market. E-commerce, or online shopping, is a business concept that allows individuals and businesses to buy and sell goods and services via the Internet. The e-commerce sector is the most transformative industry which necessitates automated warehouse robots to automate manual material transportation in any facility and optimize warehouse operations. For example, according to the US Census Bureau's Department of Commerce, retail e-commerce sales in the USA reached $222.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up by 3.3% from the first quarter. Therefore, the growing e-commerce industry is projected to increase the demand for the warehouse robotics market over coming years.

Major players covered in the global warehouse robotics market are ABB Limited, Honeywell International Inc, Fanuc Corporation, Amazon Robotics, KUKA, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Attabotics, Omron Corporation, Daifuku Co, Toshiba Corporation, Yamaha Robotics, Locus Robotics, Bastian Solutions, Grey Orange, and Kion Group.

TBRC’s global warehouse robotics market segmentation is sectioned by type into SCARA robots, cylindrical robots, parallel robots, mobile robots, gantry robots, stationery articulated robots, by system type into knapp open shuttle, locus robotics system, fetch robotics freight, scallog system, swisslog carry pick, by function into pick and place, assembling dissembling, transportation, packaging, by end-user into e-commerce, automotive, food and beverages, electronics and electrical, metal and machinery, pharmaceuticals, others.

