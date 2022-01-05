Submit Release
AirlineRatings.com announces Air New Zealand as World's Safest Airline for 2022

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand A320 takes off from Airbus in Toulouse France.

Air New Zealand a standout for World's Safest Airline in 2022

Air New Zealand has been a lead airline in many major operational safety advancements over the past 40 years.”
— Geoffrey Thomas
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirlineRatings.com (www.AirlineRatings.com), the world’s only safety, product, and COVID-19 rating website, has named Air New Zealand as its safest airline for 2022.

AirlineRatings.com has also announced its Top Twenty safest airlines and Top Ten safest low-cost airlines from the 385 airlines it monitors.

The top twenty are the who’s who of airlines and are in ranking order:

Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, TAP Portugal, SAS, Qantas, Alaska Airlines, EVA Air, Virgin Australia/Atlantic, Cathay Pacific Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, Lufthansa/Swiss Group, Finnair, Air France/KLM Group, British Airways, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Emirates.

“These airlines like Air New Zealand, have outstanding records and are at the forefront of safety,” said AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief, Geoffrey Thomas.

“Air New Zealand also has an extremely young fleet and its pilots fly in some of the most difficult conditions from windy Wellington to the Southern Alps.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for airlines with COVID-19 slashing travel and Airline Ratings editors have particularly focused on the lengths airlines are undertaking to re-train pilots ahead of a return to service. Air New Zealand is a leader in this field with comprehensive retraining.”

“Air New Zealand has also been a lead airline in many major operational safety advancements over the past 40 years,” Mr. Thomas said.

AirlineRatings.com editors also identified their Top Ten safest low-cost airlines.
These are in alphabetical order: Allegiant, easyjet, Frontier, Jetstar Group, Jetblue, Ryanair, Vietjet, Volaris, Westjet, and Wizz.

In arriving at its award winners AirlineRatings.com editors and its industry advisors take into account numerous critical factors that include: airline’s crash and serious incident record, fleet age, audits from aviation’s governing bodies and lead associations; government audits, operational innovation, COVID protocols, and balance sheet strength.

About AirlineRatings.com

AirlineRatings.com (https://www.airlineratings.com/) rates the safety and in-flight product of 385 airlines using its unique seven-star rating system. It is used by millions of passengers from 195 countries and has become the industry standard for safety and product rating. The editorial team is one of the world’s most experienced with over 40 awards and 28 industry books.

