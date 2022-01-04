The pioneer one stop Online vehicle insurance website
MUSCAT, OMAN, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 was exceptional year, we have enjoyed the launching of etaameen along with the Vision of 2040 to speed up digital transformation of insurance sector, Introducing etaameen by Capital Market Authority for motor insurance various company's prices through the internet and smartphones (Android and iOS).
To move ahead and speed up toward digital transformation in the insurance sector to contribute to serving the various insurance sections, customers and the community providing different motor insurance company options easily with the best prices and advantages such as AAA, Family coverage and orange card. With only 5 simple steps.
Users are requested to login to etaameen where the website provides complete integration with ROP and insurance companies to get the offers provided by insurance company, compare prices and add whatever extra coverage and benefits required. Users will then proceed with their selection, after entering the required details user will complete the payment and receive their insurance policy by email and policy reference number through SMS. The web site supports both languages Arabic & English using e-payment by debit or credit card.
Both insurance companies and customer will be able to have their own profile page. Users will be able to view all policies related to their purchases with the benefit of receiving SMS reminders before expiry date. Insurance companies will have the privilege of various options viewing their KPI, policies sold, create their own profile includes adding branches & agents locations addresses & contacts as well map location, submit direct promotion request to the Capital Market Authority as well add their seasonal packages.
With highest security level and direct integration with ROP, insurance companies and CMA etaameen https://www.etaameen.om/en ensures high security level including verification, reliability, and privacy.
Thereafter the vehicle details are synchronized with Royal Oman Police traffic (ROP) and civil status systems so the vehicle’s owner can complete the renewal procedures and issuance of registration license.
eTaameen