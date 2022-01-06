Cerdonis.tech, making hiring remote software developers a simple, painless process
Cerdonis.tech — a mobile app development company based in the USA, has come to the forefront in making hiring a totally easier process.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unquestionably, mobile app development has been an integral part of businesses to succeed today. Having a mobile app can benefit an organization in an unthinkable way, and that goes true for both customers and employees alike. Organizations wanting to increase productivity indeed look forward to developing an app that makes things work seamlessly! Moreover, companies make sure that there is no compromise in the app development. At the same time, they make sure to choose a cost-effective and budget-friendly app development according to the company’s norms. And that’s why many companies, nowadays, choose to hire remote developers who are experts at their craft as well as charge less than in-house developers.
Cerdonis.tech — a mobile app development company based in the USA, has come to the forefront in making hiring a totally easier process. Their niche is to help clients get connected with offshore developers and make hiring a simple, 4 steps painless process. With their exemplar offshore hiring model, Cerdonis.tech leads the hiring industry by helping organizations/businesses effortlessly hire programmers.
Guaranteeing world-class experience, Cerdonis.tech is a top ReactJs Development Company delivering software development services that par excellence. Their skills go way beyond the usuals and have aced the ordinary to provide clients the extraordinary. Undoubtedly, with their successful hiring model, Cerdonis has become an ideal choice for organizations to rent remote developers irrespective of their mobile type.
Established in 2015, Cerdonis has ever since been the center of attraction for entrepreneurs and startup owners envisioning to offer their customers transformational solutions. They started with first-to-market solutions and founded notable fame for delivering the products successfully. Much appreciation goes to the super talented pool of employees and remote developers at Cerdonis. The team at Cerdonis has an average of 4+ years of experience and ensures that a client’s project is delivered with incredible expertise.
Not only remote app development, but Cerdonis.tech has mastered every aspect of mobile app development. Rendering a hassle-free service to clients with utmost satisfaction, they are very transparent with the whole development process, regardless of the distance, location, or connectivity, and that’s why businesses are keen on hiring from Cerdonis.tech.
Why are Businesses Hiring Remote Developers from Cerdonis.tech?
Businesses significantly benefit by recruiting software developers from Cerdonis.tech due to their versatility and high level of expertise in major areas of software development.
Better Productivity
Remote developers from Cerdonis confirm greater work satisfaction while working remotely. Besides flexibility, it also contributes to enhanced performance due to fewer distractions and less intervention from higher management.
Global Talent
Another advantage a client gets when partnering with Cerdonis.tech to hire remote developers is connecting to global talents. When recruiting offshore developers, one finds more talented resources at an affordable cost. Moreover, a client can find specialists for specific software requirements. In addition, with Cerdonis, there’s a better chance of hiring developers who have better development abilities than in-house.
Less Costly
When clients hire an in-house team, it can cost them a fortune because they need to pay for their salaries, utilities, refreshments, and infrastructure. Whereas, Cerdonis takes care of all the extra costs and saves entrepreneurs from these expenses. So, when clients partner with Cerdonis, all they need to pay is for the hours a developer has worked on.
How does Cerdonis.tech make hiring remote developers easy?
Paul Osborne, Partner & CTO of Cerdonis.tech takes pride in their hiring model, he says, “We use AI technology in our process, where our clients can easily filter their requirements based on experience, coding performance, location, and more. That way, clients avail themselves the best candidates possible from a list of our available talent pool”
Clients can go through the Cerdonis.tech website, and search matches their needs. Moreover, clients can also click through the search option to check more candidates. There are filters available to find applicants that meet their requirements.
Cerdonis.tech’s vetting process has been created by the company’s skilled HR team to find the world's best remote developers. This process encompasses 4 steps-
Uploading CV
Work experience evaluation
Technical skills test
Programming/coding test
Cerdonis’s well-thought-out hiring process is well-designed and has empowered many organizations worldwide. Apart from their client-oriented services, Cerdonis also has many accolades to their name; the company is a certified AWS cloud practitioner delivering services that align with a company’s goal. Cerdonis’s ultimate aim is to connect talents to the other group of talented entrepreneurs to help businesses throve worldwide. To get a more detailed guide about Cerdonis’ mobile app design process, contact them at +1 (630) 394-4254 or mail them at info@cerdonis.tech. To find more about Cerdonis Technologies LLC - click here.
Raza Noorani
Impero IT Services
+1 708-557-6205
info@cerdonis.tech
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn