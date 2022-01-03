WISCONSIN, January 3 - An Act to renumber 809.107 (5) (am); to amend 809.107 (5) (am) (title); and to create 48.43 (6) (am) and 809.107 (5) (am) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: duty to participate in an appeal of an order terminating parental rights. (FE)
Status: S - Human Services, Children and Families
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb601
SB601 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-03
