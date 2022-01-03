Submit Release
AB103 in Asm: Senator Ballweg withdrawn as a cosponsor - 2022-01-03

WISCONSIN, January 3 - An Act to amend 767.41 (2) (e) 1., 767.41 (2) (e) 2., 767.41 (5) (c) and 767.451 (3m); and to create chapter 324 of the statutes; Relating to: a Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act.

Status: A - Veterans and Military Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/3/2022 Asm. Senator Ballweg withdrawn as a cosponsor  

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab103

