Submit Release
News Search

There were 515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,914 in the last 365 days.

SB232 in Sen: Senate Amendment 2 offered by Senator Kooyenga - 2022-01-03

WISCONSIN, January 3 - An Act to repeal 456.01 (5) and (6); to amend 440.08 (2) (a) (intro.) and 456.10 (2); and to create 227.03 (4r) and 440.077 of the statutes; Relating to: allowing the Department of Safety and Professional Services and credentialing boards to grant credentials with provisional status, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Available for Scheduling

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb232

You just read:

SB232 in Sen: Senate Amendment 2 offered by Senator Kooyenga - 2022-01-03

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.