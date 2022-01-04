The Cosmetics Fridge Announces its Game-Changing Product is Now Available Online at Saks Fifth Avenue

The announcement is an incredible achievement for the passionate company.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The makers of The Cosmetics Fridge are pleased to announce its popular beauty product is now available online at Saks Fifth Avenue The Cosmetics Fridge is a beautiful skincare fridge designed to keep beauty products fresh and long-lasting. The product is specifically created to protect and extend the shelf life of skincare products, prevent the growth of bacteria, and provide a cool sensation to reduce swelling and itching. The Cosmetics Fridge is ideal for a wide variety of products, including organic/natural creams, vitamin C-based serums, perfume, hydrating mists, facial rollers, anti-aging products containing retinoids, and much more.In the company’s latest news, the developers of The Cosmetics Fridge are pleased to announce its game-changing product is now available to purchase online at Saks Fifth Avenue. This is an incredible achievement for the dedicated company which has already been seen in Vanity Fair, Elle, The Doctors, Vogue, and Women’s Health, just to name a few.“We couldn’t be more thrilled to see our beloved product for sale on Saks’ website,” says Susan Tran, a spokesperson for the company. “We have spent a great deal of time and research to help consumers protect their skincare and beauty products, many of which can be incredibly expensive. Now that our product is available to a wider audience at Saks, we will further be able to support them in taking care of the products they’ve invested in.”The Cosmetics Fridge is available in a variety of different styles and colours, including jumbo size, LED mirror face, aqua, pink, and its exclusive one-of-a-kind marble design.For more information about The Cosmetics Fridge, please visit https://thecosmeticsfridge.com/ About the CompanyThe Cosmetics Fridge team consists of a small group of extremely passionate and dedicated beauty junkies who grew up in the era of the rise of technology, information, and discovery. The aim of the self-professed and diverse beauty tech nerds is to inform consumers of the benefits of applying cold skincare to the skin, along with complimenting the beauty community with their products, discoveries, and creations.