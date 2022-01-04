Revolutionize Your Goals, Growth, and Success this New Year with Refathom’s Neuro-performance & Mental Wellness Training

Neuro-performance is the practice and training to optimize brain function for peak human performance in work and life.

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spearheaded by Scientist, Clinical Pharmacist, and Executive Trainer, Dr. Arianna Rama, Refathom ™ is proud to offer companies and individuals a new type of mental training to meet the modern challenges we face today.In this era of burnout, chronic stress, anxiety, and cognitive overload — helping people work and feel well is no longer an option — it’s a necessity. That urgency has never been greater than it is today, in the midst of a two-years and running global pandemic. We’ve forced an already exhausted workforce to multitask home & work life without boundaries, and relegated individual mental health even further to the back burner.Today, companies and individuals alike know this has to change. Mental wellness can no longer be ignored. This awareness is clearly evidenced by Google’s 2021 Top Search Trends short film, whose themes and data show that people spent the year literally searching for new ways to find healing, purpose, and resilience admits the challenges.Refathom is proud to address these human pain points. In fact, Refathom’s flagship program, Activate Your Secret Genius™, is a revolutionary one-of-a-kind 10-week neuro-performance training program, designed to help people re-pattern the brain in a technological age of mental chaos and information overload, even before Covid.Refathom’s methods are so effective because they align with our neuroevolution, our subconscious mind, our biochemistry, and brain physiology. In these times of faux wellness “solutions” that solve nothing and shallow market offerings around every corner, Refathom’s cognitive & neuroscience facilitated brain evolution truly stands out.Not only does Activate Your Secret Genius combine professional and personal growth into one program, it teaches folks how to become their own North Star — or self-coaches — by giving them the keys to understanding and mastering their own head space. The value of this is real human power, purpose, performance, productivity, and peace in one. It improves stress, EQ, relationships, focus, creativity, learning, memory, leadership, confidence, and joy.The most exciting and timely news is that Refathom is now offering a 100% FREE Neuro-performance workshop to help you meet your 2022 New Year’s resolutions. It’s time to throw out the old, ineffective “willpower & guilt” combo, and replace it with methods that work for the brain sustainably. This will catapult your success, and you’ll understand why neuro-performance solves a multitude of needs at once. You can check availability and sign up by clicking on “Train Free” on Refathom.com Refathom is also proud to extend this offer with an added customization FREE to companies. Book a free 15-min call, and the Refathom team will customize a private neuro-performance training at multiple dates and times of your choosing just for your organization. Click “Meet Dr. Arianna” on the website and “ book a free call now ” to schedule. The value of this 1-hr is unparalleled in illustrating what the brain needs for skill-mastery, goals, and stress relief.Many HR directors & executives decide to cover the full 10-week Activate Your Secret Genius training for those employees who choose to enroll because the cost-benefit is readily apparent, not only at the individual level, but across the organization. Benefits like taking ownership of tasks, problem-solving, communication, quality of work product, and job satisfaction are just some benefits. It also helps identify the next-generation of leaders and improves retention, which have routinely been cited by Fortune 1000 execs as top concerns.So this new year, take a new path forward. Refathom’s path of brain evolution, healing, and mastery to meet modern challenges with new neural blueprints to match the life you deserve. Sign up for the workshop and you’ll witness first hand why Activate Your Secret Genius will change everything. It transforms you sustainably, brain-deep, from the inside-out - so that success, stress-relief, and serenity are yours.About the CompanyRefathom™ offers individual and corporate neuro-performance and mental wellness training through online digital programs. With interwoven brain science, micro-habits, practice techniques, healing and personal exploration, these are the systems of synergy that catalyze true peak human performance.