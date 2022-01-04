EasyFix Garage Doors Launched Complete Garage Door repair and Service membership
EasyFix Garage Doors launched a unique carefree yearly subscription service.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easyfix Garage Door Repair launched the complete solution that prevents most common garage doors problems. The standard garage door repair and installation service only cover service calls for same day repairs of the garage door when something goes wrong. This new service also includes full diagnostic, tune up, adjustments and lubrication 3 times a year. Most common garage door issues can be prevented by proper care and regular service. This service will reduce the need in unexpected and High-cost emergencies that often happen from lack of Maintenance and time wear. The experts from EasyFix will also assist in any emergency service with no service call fee to our members.
The CEO of EasyFix Garage Doors. Ben Ziv said, "We understand that when an emergency happens a door is stuck off track or isn't closing can be a security issue or in the winter month can Cause bigger issues. It needs a top-level and proper plan, choosing our satisfaction guarantee membership for our customers is the answer."
Other than the repair and Maintenance service, EasyFix Garage Doors also provide garage door installation in the Nashville metro. It helps customers deal with all kinds of problems they have with their overhead garage door Nashville or other garage door types. The maintenance service is free for 1 year for customers that purchase new garage door and installation up until 2/20/2022
As one of the top providers for mobile garage door repair in Nashville TN, it also provides fast repair service for its customers.
EasyFix Nashville is Family owned and Operated Garage Door Service Company in Nashville and all surrounding cities
Ben Ziv
EasyFix Garage doors
+1 (615) 560-8948
Easyfixnashville@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Other