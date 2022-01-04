Econologics Financial Bootcamp
LARGO, FL, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Practice owners planning their exit strategy can gain important financial wisdom with Econologics Financial Advisors’ Financial Bootcamp.
The free, two-hour virtual bootcamp will be held on January 11, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM EST. The live event will feature important topics such as building your practice value and exiting your business with ease. You can also learn how to create personal wealth from your practice profits and how to recognize the perfect time to sell your business at its peak value. Tax-saving tips will also be included, as well as diverse investment income strategies that will help practice owners align their credit score with their objectives. With these topics and many more, practice owners can move toward achieving financial freedom, so they can have time to pursue both their life and financial goals.
Practice owners are encouraged to register through this link. The Financial Bootcamp is an exclusive event that will not be recorded for later viewing, so attendance is crucial.
The two-hour experience from our Financial Bootcamp is something we’ve put together that can help confront and handle any past issues that are holding practice owners back from living the life they want. In achieving your personal finance goals, you can take actionable steps toward a more comprehensive financial plan that can secure both your future and the legacy you have built.
According to Eric S. Miller, Chief Financial Advisor and Co-Owner of Econologics Financial Advisors:
“As a practice owner, your financial responsibility is actually to your household first and foremost. It is your duty to learn how to maximize the practice value for the benefit of your family. Unfortunately, in all your academic career you were likely never offered a course on financial planning as a business owner, nor guidance on how to achieve your financial goals. The more you know, the more you can control, and if you are not in an optimum financial condition then you need more training and a plan that will help you change the trajectory of your financial life.”
As a full-service, Federally Registered Investment Advisor Firm, Econologics Financial Advisors LLC (EFA) uses a proprietary system called Econologics® to provide Results-Based Financial Planning® specifically designed for practice owners. With our system, proprietary tools, and the guidance of seasoned financial advisors, we uncover and address the significant reasons private practice owners struggle to meet their financial goals. With the Financial Bootcamp, we aim to teach practice owners how to make wise investments and build value in their practice exit.
Register now to secure a spot for the free, two-hour Financial Bootcamp on January 11, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM EST. For any questions and inquiries, you may reach out to us at 727-588-1540 or email us at events@econologics.com.
