One Woman To Share Her Dream for Minority Women in Business in Honor of MLK, Jr.
VeeTheNP Presents: MLK & Me Day, We ARE His Dream January 15CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veronica Southerland, FNP-BC will open the doors of her Charlotte-based FLO Hydration & Wellness Center to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend as well as his famous I Have a Dream speech by hosting an event to celebrate the dream of each female on her team. Their dream? To be a woman of color providing high quality services in the health, wellness, and beauty industry.
Black and brown female services providers and owners are vastly underrepresented in the health, wellness, and beauty industry. Yet, according to this report by Nielsen, black and brown women spend almost $500 million dollars each year in this multi-billion-dollar industry.
Under Southerland’s direction and ownership, this is changing. Nationally known as Vee The NP, Southerland is bringing her entrepreneurial skills and passion for building up minority women in the healthcare and wellness space to her own city.
Since opening FLO Hydration & Wellness, she has added nine women to her staff and all embodying the theme of Dr. King’s speech: A dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all are created equal. (paraphrased)
Throughout MLK & Me Day, guests will see Southerland’s dream in action – A wellness center dedicated to the whole patient and all of his or her needs. These wellness experiences include:
• IV Hydration therapy to boost immunity as well as kick off New Year’s health goals
• Vitamin & Mineral Shot Bar for energy and weight loss support
• Medically managed weight loss consultations
• Mini-facials and Botox
• Free COVID Testing
In an effort to also support another dream of Southerland’s – the women and children will feel safe in their homes and get the resources needed for said safety, this event is asking for donations to Good Friends Charlotte starting as low as $5.
Vee The NP Presents: MLK & Me Day will be January 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FLO Hydration & Wellness, 10400 Mallard Creek Road, Suite 208, Charlotte, NC, 28269. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here and all ticket sales go to Good Friends Charlotte to further its mission of supporting individuals and families with financial resources to improve lives and inspire hope.
ABOUT FLO HYDRATION & WELLNESS
FLO Hydration & Wellness is a Pain Management & Wellness Center located in Charlotte, NC. Its mission is simple: to ensure its patients feel and look amazing physically, mentally, and emotionally. At FLO, you’ll find premier healthcare providers ready to help reach healthy lifestyle goals.
