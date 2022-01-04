AutoPacific Enters a New Era as Longtime Company Veteran and Industry Expert Takes the Reins
LONG BEACH, CA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned automotive research and consulting firm AutoPacific has been providing the automotive industry with expert analysis and insights since its founding in 1986 by noted industry analyst George Peterson. After 36 years of building AutoPacific into the respected authority it is today, Mr. Peterson is retiring from the company and passing on his legacy to the company’s Vice President of Industry Analysis, Ed Kim.
Mr. Kim first started with AutoPacific in 1998 and left in 2004 to become Manager of Advanced Product Development at Hyundai Motor America. In this role, he led product development teams and created visionary cross functional processes that ultimately helped the automaker develop bold and groundbreaking models that truly put the brand on the map. Mr. Kim returned to AutoPacific in 2008 to lead the firm’s Industry Analysis area that includes competitive intelligence and sales forecasting and built both services into the trusted benchmarks they are today. He has long been serving as the company’s primary public face, frequently quoted in the news media and regularly appearing on national and international news programs as an industry expert.
“As the new President and Chief Analyst of AutoPacific, I will continue building on the company’s legacy of future-oriented analysis while expanding our reach into new opportunities for providing industry expertise and insights,” said Mr. Kim. “With our team’s combined stable of core competencies, I have no doubt AutoPacific’s most exciting days are yet to come.”
Mr. Peterson, whose automotive career began with Ford in 1968 and included high-level positions at Nissan and J.D. Power & Associates before forming AutoPacific, wishes his successor well. “Ed has a long record of strong and actionable insights to automakers, suppliers, and agencies that have directly contributed to their successes. With his expertise on the future of automotive, AutoPacific will continue to address the industry’s needs for expert insights in these rapidly changing times,” he said. While Mr. Peterson is retiring from AutoPacific, he is not retiring from the industry and will be the principal of VehicleVoice (http://www.vehiclevoice.com), a media outlet where he will continue reviewing new products and independently analyze the industry.
About AutoPacific
AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm providing clients with industry intelligence and sales forecasting. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers, and suppliers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. Additional information can be found at http://www.autopacific.com.
Ed Kim
Mr. Kim first started with AutoPacific in 1998 and left in 2004 to become Manager of Advanced Product Development at Hyundai Motor America. In this role, he led product development teams and created visionary cross functional processes that ultimately helped the automaker develop bold and groundbreaking models that truly put the brand on the map. Mr. Kim returned to AutoPacific in 2008 to lead the firm’s Industry Analysis area that includes competitive intelligence and sales forecasting and built both services into the trusted benchmarks they are today. He has long been serving as the company’s primary public face, frequently quoted in the news media and regularly appearing on national and international news programs as an industry expert.
“As the new President and Chief Analyst of AutoPacific, I will continue building on the company’s legacy of future-oriented analysis while expanding our reach into new opportunities for providing industry expertise and insights,” said Mr. Kim. “With our team’s combined stable of core competencies, I have no doubt AutoPacific’s most exciting days are yet to come.”
Mr. Peterson, whose automotive career began with Ford in 1968 and included high-level positions at Nissan and J.D. Power & Associates before forming AutoPacific, wishes his successor well. “Ed has a long record of strong and actionable insights to automakers, suppliers, and agencies that have directly contributed to their successes. With his expertise on the future of automotive, AutoPacific will continue to address the industry’s needs for expert insights in these rapidly changing times,” he said. While Mr. Peterson is retiring from AutoPacific, he is not retiring from the industry and will be the principal of VehicleVoice (http://www.vehiclevoice.com), a media outlet where he will continue reviewing new products and independently analyze the industry.
About AutoPacific
AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm providing clients with industry intelligence and sales forecasting. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers, and suppliers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. Additional information can be found at http://www.autopacific.com.
Ed Kim
AutoPacific
+1 714-838-4234
ed.kim@autopacific.com