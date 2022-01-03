DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published January 3, 2022)

Learn about high school clay target league in webinar

Anyone interested in learning more about the high school clay target league is invited to a free webinar with Jason Kelvie from the USA High School Clay Target League. Kelvie will provide information about how to register your school program, divisions of competition, when the league starts shooting, and competing in high school clay target shoots and state championships.

The webinar is on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at noon, and is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration is required and more information is available on the DNR website (dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach).

Learn more about ice fishing online, in upcoming webinar

Now is a great time to prepare for ice fishing this winter and one place to start is the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website. The DNR’s learn to ice fish page (dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/learn-ice-fish.html) includes species-specific guides for everything from bluegill to walleye and tips to get started and safely enjoying time out on the ice. Additionally, anyone can register for a free webinar about ice fishing that will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12 at noon. For more information about the webinar, check out the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach).

Before heading out on the ice, also take care to review and follow the DNR ice safety guidelines (mndnr.gov/icesafety).