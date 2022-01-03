Itasca State Park features twinkling lit trail beneath night sky (published January 3, 2022)

Submit Release
For a view of twinkling lights to match the starry night sky, consider a walk on Itasca State Park’s Twinkle Light Trail. From dusk (around 5 p.m.) to 10 p.m. every night, visitors can enjoy the three-quarter mile loop trail located in the Bear Paw Campground. The trail will shine brightly through the end of snow season, which is usually late February or March.

Parking is available near the Bear Paw Guesthouse. Visitors can hike or snowshoe the packed-snow trail; skiers are also welcome, but no track will be set. A vault toilet is available near the start of the first loop. Pets are welcome if they are on a 6-foot or shorter leash, and visitors must clean up after their pets. A headlamp or flashlight, bottled water and boot cleats are recommended, but not required. Visitors should dress in layers for the weather and carry a cell phone in the event of an emergency.

Those wanting a multi-day winter break to appreciate the solitude and beauty of the season have the option of winter camping or an overnight stay at one of Itasca State Park’s lodging accommodations. For more information, visit the Itasca State Park page of the DNR website (dnr.state.mn.us/Itasca). To make a reservation, call 866-857-2757 or book online using the state parks and trails reservations website (dnr.state.mn.us/reservations).

Before visiting any Minnesota state park or trail, check the park or trail website for visitor alerts.

