Maine Energy Storage Market Assessment - Stakeholder Session #1

E3, in coordination with GEO, will host this first webinar to solicit stakeholder input on scenario design for the Energy Storage Market Assessment. All webinars will be open to attendance by the public. More information is available here: https://www.maine.gov/energy/studies-reports-working-groups/current-studies-working-groups/energy-storage-assessment

