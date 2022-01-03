Submit Release
Maine Energy Storage Market Assessment - Stakeholder Session #1

MAINE, January 10 - January 10, 2022 - Governor’s Energy Office

E3, in coordination with GEO, will host this first webinar to solicit stakeholder input on scenario design for the Energy Storage Market Assessment. All webinars will be open to attendance by the public. More information is available here: https://www.maine.gov/energy/studies-reports-working-groups/current-studies-working-groups/energy-storage-assessment

To register to attend the webinar, click here: https://willdan.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?nomenu=true&siteurl=willdan&service=6&rnd=0.3415547217948822&main_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwilldan.webex.com%2Fec3300%2Feventcenter%2Fevent%2FeventAction.do%3FtheAction%3Ddetail%26%26%26EMK%3D4832534b00000005c6336e8ed884d5ef031e5ee9d9a24a3dd007f4bdea7a34ddcb4f6b12a18dfb3c%26siteurl%3Dwilldan%26confViewID%3D214952094721911761%26encryptTicket%3DSDJTSwAAAAWfZuRNXaPkhlOkCvOhbat8VqwAjr3dzEazAMAczGhmfA2%26

