Florida Company Introduces Revolutionary Air Purification Solution at CES 2022

Atmofizer’s Innovative Approach called Agglomeration Clusters Microscopic Particles into Larger Target for Easy Eradication

The danger in the air is a serious risk that extends well beyond COVID-19.” — Olivier Centner, Atmofizer CEO

As the Covid pandemic raged wildly across the globe over the past 18 months, companies from America to Zambia scrambled for ways to protect interior environments from the potential horrors of a Coronavirus infection. Never in the history of our planet has there ever been so much focus on purifying the air we breathe.

Over that time, dozens of solutions – several of them viable – have found their way into the marketplace and, as a result, into hotels, airports restaurants, and office buildings. The solutions ran the gamut, from carbon filters, free radicals UV-C light sanitizers to multiple live fans, even flowing water.

Virtually all these approaches were designed with one purpose in mind – to collect and then ultimately destroy dangerous pathogens at the microscopic level.

But none of these solution providers have adopted the approach of clustering molecules together to create a larger target that can be effectively identified, captured, and eliminated.

Enter Atmofizer. Initially developed in Germany, this revolutionary, patented, technology agglomerate ultrafine particles viruses and bacteria Dash meeting it clumps them together using acoustic waves and then attacks the targets with UV light. Now why would anyone want to make dangerous things bigger? The reason is that when they're bigger they are more easily contained, filtered, and neutralized.

Deploying a method known as agglomeration, next month at CES, Miami-based Atmofizer Air Purification Technologies will unveil a revolutionary new line of products that uses ultrasonic acoustic waves to cluster small particles into a larger target that can then be radiated by ultraviolet light, thereby neutralizing their internal properties, leaving behind a clean, healthy, breathable environment. The company will showcase their technology from Booth #52946 on the second floor of the Venetian Expo Center.

“The air we breathe has never been as much at the front of our minds as it is today,” said Atmofizer CEO Olivier Centner. “The danger in the air is a serious risk that extends well beyond COVID-19. We are driven by our research and our beliefs — that pollution, fire smoke, and a wide array of other contagious airborne diseases are a real problem worldwide... and the traditional methods of addressing these threats are inadequate to provide the level of safety many people may falsely believe they have.”

That, Centner said, is why they created Atmofizer. “Our patented, disruptive new technology is built on the revolutionary application of sound and light to neutralize dangerous and elusive nano-scale airborne particles, viruses, and bacteria too small to be efficiently destroyed by conventional filters and ultraviolet lights.

“We have essentially created a whole new paradigm, and a whole new technology to create a bold level of air purification capability.”

And this week at CES, Atmofizer will introduce this revolutionary new approach to the world.

In addition to their booth in the Venetian Expo Center, Atmofizer will also exhibit at Pepcom’s Digital Experience. This media-only showcase event will take place Tuesday, January 4, from 7:00 until 10:00 p.m. in the Mirage Events Center at the Mirage Las Vegas hotel.

For a short 3-minute video, please visit https://vimeo.com/641646057/c4b31074d0. For additional information, please visit https://atmofizer.com/.

Atmofizer Background Video