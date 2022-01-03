Submit Release
DNREC Reminds Public Do Not Sled or Snowboard on Dunes

 Those caught trespassing in dune areas restricted to the public could face fines upward of $100 from the DNREC Natural Resource Police.

 

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds residents and visitors that sledding, snowboarding and other recreational activities are not allowed on Delaware’s sand dunes.

Dunes contain fragile wildlife habitat and provide protection for the beaches and the communities they border.

In addition to asking the public to help protect the dunes, the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation also advises that, except for at marked crossings, pedestrian traffic and recreation activities are prohibited on dunes in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov or Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov.

###

