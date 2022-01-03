Upcoming southern flounder meetings converted to web conference only

MOREHEAD CITY

Jan 3, 2022

Due to increased cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, three upcoming Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committee meetings will be held by web conference only. The advisory committees are scheduled to review and accept public comment on the Draft Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3.

Those who wish to speak during the public comment sessions must preregister by 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting. Below are the meeting dates, times, locations, and speaker registration links and deadlines.

Meeting Date Time Location Speaker Registration Northern Regional Advisory Committee Jan. 11 6 p.m. WebEx Only Sign up to speak by 5 p.m. Jan. 10 Southern Regional Advisory Committee Jan. 12 6 p.m. WebEx Only Sign up to speak by 5 p.m. Jan. 11 Finfish Advisory Committee Jan. 13 6 p.m. WebEx Only Sign up to speak by 5 p.m. Jan. 12

Links to join the advisory committee meetings are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees Meetings webpage.

Public comment also may be submitted by an online survey or through mail to Draft Southern Flounder FMP Amendment 3 Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2022.

As a preface to the advisory committee meetings, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold an online listening session about the Draft Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 on Jan. 5 at 1 p.m.

NCDMF Listening Session Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. Join via WebEx

At the listening session, division staff will present details of the draft amendment and allow the public opportunity to ask questions. The presentation will be recorded and posted on the Information on Southern Flounder Amendment 3 webpage by 5 p.m. Jan. 6.

The Draft Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 contains a suite of management options to implement comprehensive, long-term measures to achieve sustainable harvest in the southern flounder fishery. These include:

Sustainable harvest

Increased recreational harvest

Inlet corridors

Adaptive management

Sector allocations

Slot limits

Phasing out large-mesh gill nets

A companion Decision Document, which precedes the draft amendment in the online document, provides the Division’s initial recommendations and rationale.

More information is available on the Information on Southern Flounder Amendment 3 webpage.

The Marine Fisheries Commission is scheduled to consider public comment and advisory committee input and select its preferred management measures for departmental and legislative review at its February 2022 business meeting and consider final approval of the amendment in May 2022.

For more information contact division biologists Michael Loeffler at 252-381-6002 or Anne Markwith at 910-796-7292.