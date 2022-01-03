Tomco Service Group LLC Develops Innovative Methodology for Performing Functional Safety

This methodology saves time, reduces churn, and increases efficiency when developing safety-critical systems for self-driving cars & electric vehicles.

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomco Service Group LLC is pleased to announce the official launch of its brand-new methodology for performing functional safety in the automotive industry.Tomco Service Group is an engineering service firm that specializes in the development and implementation of innovative technology for next generation robotic and autonomous systems. The company boasts a specialized skill set with implementing the System Safety standards, such as IEC 61508 & 61511, DO 178, SAE J3061, JSSSEH, SOTIF, ISO 26262, MIL-STD 882E, ASPICE, CMMI, AutoSAR, and more. At its core, Tomco works at the System, Hardware & Software level, providing pragmatic, cost-effective solutions to an ever-changing landscape of cutting-edge technology.I In the company’s latest news, Tomco has developed an innovative new methodology for performing Functional Safety that has already been successfully implemented with several clients in the automotive industry. This game-changing process saves time, reduces churn, and increases efficiency when developing safety-critical systems.“At Tomco, we are passionate about customer satisfaction and strive to provide world-class services at all times,” says Jherrod Thomas, CEO of Tomco Service Group. “Our recent innovative methodology is one of our greatest achievements and further demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our clients get their most arduous projects done.”Tomco offers a multitude of Functional Safety, Cyber Security, and Autonomous Technology solutions to meet the unique needs of clients, including:• Functional Safety Compliance Support• Safety Critical Architecture development & testing• Cyber Security Support• I3 Audit Confirmation Review• Item Definition/Hazard Analysis Risk Assessment/FSC/TSC Development• Hardware/Software requirements development & Support• FMEA, FMECA, & FMEDA development and sustainable• Test Case Development• ISO 26262 training for engineering staff and management• And much moreFor more information about Tomco Service Group, please visit https://tomcousa.com/ About Tomco Service Group LLCTomco Service Group was founded in 2016 by CEO, Jherrod Thomas, an industry expert with 10+ years of experience in Functional Safety (ISO26262), developing safety-critical systems, and training engineers. Since inception, Tomco has grown from a team of system safety engineers to a well-recognized engineering service firm that specializes in research, design, and development of safety-critical vehicle systems.Tomco provides a full suite of expert safety engineers that are leveraged to develop innovative solutions & strategies to the problems facing its customers.