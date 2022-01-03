PLC Ultima Launches Brand-New Coin in the Crypto Field

The coin is already valued at 20.000.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLC Ultima is pleased to announce the launch of its exciting new coin in the cryptocurrency space.PLC Ultima is a unique and innovative crypto tool for mass use. The mission of the company is to provide hundreds of millions of people, who are deprived of traditional fintech services, with access to global financial infrastructure and instant payments around the world. PLC Ultima bridges the gap between traditional business and the crypto world, while offering innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.In the company’s latest news, PLC Ultima has launched its new crypto coin that has already taken off with rave reviews. The coin is directly decentralized and has a current value of 20.000, an incredible feat considering it was only released on December 6th, 2021.“The crypto market is a great way for people to earn money,” says founder Dennis Loo. “Our goal is to help these people to make money in the crypto space by staking our coin.”What sets PLC Ultima apart from the competition is its innovative debit card, called Ultima Farm, that enables users to directly use the coin and freeze them in their Farm wallet. Benefits of this feature include:• Max minting• Smart contract operating term• Fast transactions• Safe and secure to use• And moreFor more information about PLC Ultima, or to download the coin’s app and to start mining, please visit https://ultimafarm.com/en/9958287875 About PLC UltimaPLC Ultima was founded and developed by Dennis Loo, a Network Marketing and Social Media Expert from the United Arab Emirates. Loo’s motto is “Live it, leave it, or change it.”