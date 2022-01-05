YADA CORPORATION AND RAYFORD ROBERSON ISSUE 2 MILLION TOTALING 10 MILLION SHARES $100.00 PER SHARE 1 BILLION VALUE
January 5th, 2022, Silicon Valley: YADA CORPORATION and RAYFORD ROBERSON CEO/Founder have issued into the corporate development 2 million shares plus the 8 million issued on May 18th, 2020, at 2:00PM PST of YADA STOCK to bring the totally value up to 10million Shares at $100.00 per share given YADA CORPORATION [INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY VALUE] of 1BILLION.
On January 2nd, 2020, the BOARD of YADA CORPORATION a debt free company owning 99.9% of it's stock agreed to issue into the corporate asset 2 million shares at $100.00 per share for increasing the full value of its [HISTORICAL] developments becoming the new number one social media company and also become the new number on search engine company with interactive applications and algorithm out developing META/FACEBOOK and GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE.
YADA CORPORATION will start the processing of looking for the right executive this year that have ran a Publicly Traded Company. Said Rayford Roberson CEO/Founder.
