Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,803 in the last 365 days.

YADA CORPORATION AND RAYFORD ROBERSON ISSUE 2 MILLION TOTALING 10 MILLION SHARES $100.00 PER SHARE 1 BILLION VALUE

YADA 4.0

YADA 4.0

YADA CONCERDING NEW CEO TO GO PUBLIC AS IPO

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- YADA CORPORATION AND RAYFORD ROBERSON ISSUE 2 MILLION TOTALING 10 MILLION SHARES AT $100.00 PER SHARE GIVING A 1BILLION VALUE

YADA CONCERDING NEW CEO TO GO PUBLIC AS IPO

January 5th, 2022, Silicon Valley: YADA CORPORATION and RAYFORD ROBERSON CEO/Founder have issued into the corporate development 2 million shares plus the 8 million issued on May 18th, 2020, at 2:00PM PST of YADA STOCK to bring the totally value up to 10million Shares at $100.00 per share given YADA CORPORATION [INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY VALUE] of 1BILLION.

On January 2nd, 2020, the BOARD of YADA CORPORATION a debt free company owning 99.9% of it's stock agreed to issue into the corporate asset 2 million shares at $100.00 per share for increasing the full value of its [HISTORICAL] developments becoming the new number one social media company and also become the new number on search engine company with interactive applications and algorithm out developing META/FACEBOOK and GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE.

YADA CORPORATION will start the processing of looking for the right executive this year that have ran a Publicly Traded Company. Said Rayford Roberson CEO/Founder.


Contact Information
Rayford Roberson
(559)369-3413
WWW.YADACORP.TV
Yadasoftware@outlook.com

Rayford Roberson
YADA CORPORATION
+1 559-369-3413
email us here

You just read:

YADA CORPORATION AND RAYFORD ROBERSON ISSUE 2 MILLION TOTALING 10 MILLION SHARES $100.00 PER SHARE 1 BILLION VALUE

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.