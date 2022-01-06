Know Where to Go, Know What to Do
Leading organizations unite to educate and empower women to prioritize their health with one click
Knowledge is Power--To simplify her life and assure she Knows Where To Go and Knows What To Do, women now have access to this extraordinary alliance of the most trusted health resources in one place.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, 16 women’s health-focused organizations announce the launch of Know Where to Go, Know What to Do, a coalition uniting mission-driven institutions dedicated to the education and empowerment of women’s health. By joining together, this coalition provides education, support and tools to help women prioritize their health across all spectrums of wellness.
— Delia Passi, lifelong women’s health advocate
With today’s digital age comes information overload, and too often women don’t know where to turn for reliable health information causing many women to delay or ignore critical health matters. In fact, over 60% of women admit that they procrastinate on their health[1]. And, during the pandemic over 33% of women with major health issues such as heart disease or diabetes admit to delaying or canceling their doctor appointments or screenings[1].
“Women continue to put their own health in the backseat. It seems there’s never enough time to take care of ourselves and all of those around us, but the time is now. Fortunately, there are amazing organizations doing all of the homework already – now we’ve come together to put it in one place so that making her health a priority is easier than ever. That’s our heartfelt mission with this coalition.” – Delia Passi, CEO & Founder, Women’s Choice Award and women’s health advocate
The Know Where to Go, Know What to Do coalition creates one source for women to find trusted resources, education and support, simplifying her journey from preventative care to navigating the most challenging health matters.
Participating organizations united in the mission to drive awareness in prioritizing women’s health through the ‘Know Where to Go, Know What to Do’ coalition include:
- Women’s Choice Award
- American Bone Health
- American Breast Cancer Foundation
- Baby Quest Foundation
- BC Lymphedema Association
- Beyond Celiac
- Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation
- Casting for Recovery
- Know Your Lemons
- National Eating Disorder Association
- National Headache Foundation
- Project Sweet Peas
- Skin Cancer Foundation
- The American Diabetes Association®
- The Better Sleep Council
- The White Dress Project
In addition, these companies are playing an integral role as supporters, to drive awareness for women’s health:
- PBS Health Channel℠ All Health All the Time℠
- Pearle Vision
- The Relief Products
- Vera Health Inc.
The mounting collaboration of mission-driven organizations united for women’s health through this coalition is a beacon in today’s day and age as it illustrates a strong unity of advocates who are willing to put a plethora of women’s health matters above any individual entity. Together, we can (and will) help women prioritize their health!
Organizations, corporations and media supporters interested in harnessing the power of their brands, communities, consumers and employees to help empower and educate women to make their health a priority are welcome to get involved and to join us.
About Know Where to Go, Know What to Do
Created in 2021, the “Know Where to Go, Know What to Do” coalition for women’s health is a group of organizations with a single shared mission: to educate and empower women to take responsibility for their well-being, understand their health, and increase awareness of their unique health needs. By working together, the coalition will assure women have the education, support and tools to make her health a priority. You can learn more at https://knowwheretogoknowwhattodo.com/.
[1] “Women’s Health Today,” WomenCertified Inc. Research Survey, Dec. 2021.
