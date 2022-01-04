“Vanilla hires CEO, CTO, and SVP of Revenue to accelerate scaling of the business”
A strong leadership team is the foundation on which great companies are built and we are thrilled to have Gene, Amjad, and Robin joining to help us build a multi-billion dollar business.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanilla, the award-winning estate and wealth management platform designed to improve how advisors interact with their clients and prospects announces the addition of three key leaders to drive the next phase of rapid growth. These additions come on the heels of Vanilla’s $14.3 Million Series A closing, led by blue-chip investor Venrock.
— Steve Lockshin, Founder of Vanilla
Gene Farrell has joined as CEO, Amjad Hussain as CTO, and Robin Melnick as SVP of Revenue. All three of these leaders bring extensive experience in building and leading enterprise software companies and will help accelerate the development of the Vanilla platform and the scaling of the business.
Gene Farrell, CEO - Gene is joining Vanilla after 4 years at Smartsheet where he helped take the company public and scale the business from $100M to over $500M in revenue as Chief Strategy and Product Officer. With over 25 years of executive leadership experience driving transformation and growth across the consumer and technology industries, Gene is a recognized thought leader and innovator known for building disruptive new businesses for global brands. He was named a 2019 Innovator of the Year by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Prior to Smartsheet, Gene served in various executive leadership roles at Amazon Web Services and the Coca-Cola Company. Gene holds an MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School and a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington.
Amjad Hussain, CTO - Amjad has over 20 years of experience building high performing teams, delivering industry impacting products, and raising the bar on engineering and operational excellence. He is joining Vanilla after 7 years at Amazon Web Services, where he held multiple engineering and product leadership roles across multiple services including AWS CloudFormation and AWS Systems Manager. Before AWS, Amjad spent over 12 years in various leadership roles at Microsoft.
Robin Melnick, SVP Revenue - Robin joins Vanilla’s leadership team as SVP overseeing sales, marketing and customer success. Robin has spent the last 20 years working in Fintech, most recently overseeing Addepar’s Partnerships team. Prior to Addepar, Robin held various sales and business development leadership roles at Emotomy and Bloomberg. Robin has deep knowledge of the Wealth Management industry, and is passionate about building integrated technology that helps businesses grow and scale.
About Vanilla
Vanilla is a wealth and estate platform that enables financial advisors to build deeper relationships with their clients, and empowers clients to build and protect their legacy. From robust and easy-to-understand visualizations of complex estates, detailed diagrams of how assets transfer to future generations, to ongoing estate monitoring, Vanilla is reinventing the estate planning experience, end-to-end. Learn more about Vanilla at https://www.justvanilla.com/.
