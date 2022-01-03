Von Mortgage Announces New Location in Oklahoma City with Loan Officer Corbin Harris

A DBA of Celebrity Home Loans LLC, Von Mortgage is growing rapidly, now located in multiple states across the country.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full-service mortgage lender Von Mortgage is pleased to announce the opening of its most recent location in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Additionally, Corbin Harris has been appointed to take on the position of branch manager and loan officer.“We are delighted to have Corbin on board,” says Pete Metz, the founder of Von Mortgage. “Her experience and qualifications are unparalleled – she’s the perfect candidate for helping to open our newest office.”Founded in 2019, Von Mortgage is a DBA of Celebrity Home Loans LLC. The company has grown to over 25 employees and has offices in multiple states, including California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Indiana, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, and now Oklahoma. The new location in Oklahoma will serve Oklahoma, Texas and California.Passionate about creating the best possible experience for her customers and teams, Corbin is elated to bring her knowledge and expertise with her into the real estate industry as a Licensed Loan Officer.“I’m thankful to have this opportunity to partner with Redding, California Branch Manager/Regional Vice President Pete Metz,” says Corbin. “Pete has been in the mortgage industry since 2003 and is responsible for creating the thriving Von Mortgage company. I’m grateful to have been given such a huge jumpstart to make my vision of a thriving mortgage business a reality, and I’m excited to offer our clients an amazing experience.”Corbin’s background is in business development, sales, management, customer service and developing leaders in the workplace. In 2020, she celebrated her milestone of reaching top 2% of sales and business growth and promoted to Regional Vice President in the international health and beauty company, Arbonne International. Earlier in Corbin’s career, she was responsible for developing top sales leaders, opening new business locations, and serving her community as Executive Assistant to the CEO of Uncorked Health & Wellness, Training/Event Manager of Dutch Bros. Coffee, and Manager of Better Buzz Coffee Roasters in San Diego, CA.Corbin and Pete are also teamed up with seasoned Loan Processor Jennifer Cripe, who has 15 years of experience, as well as mortgage veteran Amy Cockburn who is a Licensed Loan Officer.For more information about purchasing a home or refinancing, visit the Von Mortgage website at https://www.vonmortgage.com/ About the CompanyFounded in 2019 by Peter Metz, Von Mortgage is a full-service mortgage lender that that competes both locally and online. A fast-growing company with offices in multiple states, Von Mortgage prides itself on its unique philosophy of mortgage debt. With the understanding that mortgage is debt, the company helps customers manage the debt efficiently, similar to how a financial planner manages assets.Operating under the umbrella of Celebrity Home Loans, Metz and his team of trained professionals offer competitive rates and personalized service for those wanting to purchase a new home or refinance an existing one.