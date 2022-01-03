Women's Short Puffer Jackets Canada - Best Sustainable Winter Coats Launch

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading apparel brand Frank And Oak has just added the Mesa short puffer coat to its growing collection of winter outerwear. Unlike other products on the market, it uses 100% recycled polyester and cruelty-free Primaloft™ PowerPlume® insulation.

More information about Frank And Oak's latest product is available via https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

This new and fashion-forward jacket is an excellent alternative to mainstream apparel as it utilizes repurposed materials instead of brand new ones. It also features a host of premium features, including a DWR (durable water-repellent) coating and 20K/20K breathable fabrics.

With temperatures dropping, many consumers are looking for outerwear that can keep them warm over the winter. However, more and more buyers are becoming more mindful of what a product is made of and where it is sourced.

Frank And Oak offers such customers peace of mind, as its Mesa short puffer jacket upcycles fabrics that would otherwise have ended up in a landfill. Despite being made of recycled materials, it can effectively keep people warm and protect them against the wind.

For further convenience, the coat comes with a single-breasted placket with a zip and snap closure. This makes it easier to place and retrieve items in the interior pocket. The hood can also be packed inside a built-in pocket compartment when not in use.

As previously announced, the leading fashion retailer uses its extensive network to deliver products throughout Canada and the United States. If customers wish to expedite delivery, they can also get express shipping for an additional fee.

About Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak firmly believes that clothing can be fashionable without harming the environment. The store offers a broad range of products for eco-conscious and stylish buyers, including winter coats, loungewear, shirts, pants, and sleepwear. It follows sustainable practices when sourcing materials and producing apparel to minimize its ecological impact.

A spokesperson says: "Winters can be brutally cold here in North America, which is why we decided to launch the Mesa short puffer coat. We are confident that our new piece will keep the cold away while giving you the assurance that the product you bought is kind to the environment."

Interested parties may visit https://ca.frankandoak.com if they need further details about the store and its products.

