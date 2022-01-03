Introducing FANACCI – The Most Innovative, New Fashion and Lifestyle Technology Start-Up
The company develops thoughtfully engineered products that focus on comfort, movement, versatility.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FANACCI is pleased to announce the upcoming pre-launch campaign of its fashion-tech clothing line, set for January 18th, 2022 on Kickstarter.
FANACCI is a fashion and lifestyle technology start-up based in London, United Kingdom. The brand’s mission is to improve the performance and lifestyle of modern dynamic individuals, by making thoughtfully engineered wearable products- designed to create an exceptional wearing experience based on comfort, movement, versatility, and durability. Each product is fully versatile in styling, accessibility, storage, function, occasion, and season – making them ideal for working, commuting, relaxing, exercising, and more.
“All of the features incorporated into our products are geared towards our mission of improving the performance and lifestyle of modern dynamic individuals,” says CEO and co-founder of FANACCI, Dr. Farhaan Essoof. “We seek to reinvent the way we think, feel, and interact with the things we wear. Our ultimate vision is to be able to augment peoples’ lifestyles through our products and we want to achieve this by developing an ecosystem of wearables. We want to bring our identity of taking a scientific and thoughtful engineering approach to a panoply of wearable products, and we are starting with clothing.”
In keeping with the company’s mission of developing thoughtfully engineered products, FANACCI’s introductory product line was developed over many months by clothing experts, designers, and companies around the world using material science and engineering principles. The product line boasts a variety of beneficial features based on an innovative ‘SuperMultiFlex’ fabric concept, which blends up to six fabric fibres, that confer functionalities such as:
• Lightweight
• Stretchable
• Super soft
• Wrinkle-resistant
• Anti-pill
• Antimicrobial/odor-resistant
• Moisture-wicking
• Stain-resistant
• Thermoregulatory
The collection is inspired by everyday essential workwear, merged with activewear functionalities, and includes:
• ACTIONER blazer
• EXPLORER trousers
• DISCOVERER shirt
• VOYAGER suit
• RECHARGER t-shirt
What truly sets these products apart from the competition, however, is the additional constructions and mechanisms, such as pant-to-jogger toggle, customizable collars, dynamic drawstrings, adjustable waist snaps, and other small and precise ‘easter egg’ details to be discovered by the customers.
These game-changing products will be available through the company’s pre-order Kickstarter campaign, set to be launched on January 18th, 2022.
For more information about FANACCI, sign-up for the company’s pre-order launch on Kickstarter or at https://www.fanacci.com/.
About FANACCI
FANACCI was co-founded by CEO Dr. Farhaan Essoof, a medical doctor, health-tech researcher, and technology & innovation specialist with 10+ years of experience in the clothing industry. The company’s second co-founder is Dr. Essoof’s sister, Jinaan Esoof.
From an early age, Dr. Essoof has been involved in several aspects of his family’s fashion business, including product development, sourcing, merchandising, marketing and sales. He also holds a medical degree from the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG), with an intercalated Certificate in Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship from TechInnovate. After training as a medical doctor, he worked at the University College Dublin in life sciences technology transfer, where he also led the Clinical Innovation Programme.
FANACCI was initially founded in Mauritius in 2020 as a high-tech workwear brand, releasing its first test collection named “Designed to Empower”. In order to accelerate their vision of building an ecosystem of wearables, the founders moved the company to London, UK, in late 2021 to leverage the city’s technology ecosystem.
Dr. Farhaan Essoof
FANACCI
press@fanacci.com