Vigna Law Group: Reflecting on 2021 vaginal mesh litigation and looking towards 2022

Dr. Vigna is a CA and DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We have filed dozens of pelvic nerve injury cases caused by mid-urethral slings across the country with life care plans valued over 2 million dollars. Despite COVID we have multiple cases that will see the courthouse in 2022. We represent ten bellwether selections in the Boston Scientific consolidated litigation, a bellwether in the New Jersey State Ethicon consolidated litigation, and multiple cases against Coloplast, Ethicon, and Boston Scientific filed across the country that have completed discovery awaiting trial dates after the Omicron surge is behind us”…Greg Vigna, MD, JD

The Plaintiffs are represented by Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC and Greg Vigna, MD, JD. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and certified life care planner states, “I am very comfortable with where we are and the strength of our docket as we prepare our cases for trial. We represent dozens of women with pudendal neuralgia and obturator neuralgia caused by transobturator slings. These are very big injury cases and I doubt the continued marketing of TOTs by Ethicon, Coloplast, and Boston Scientific will be economically viable as we obtain verdicts against them. TOTs have no place in the management of stress urinary incontinence and are more dangerous than many of the pelvic organ prolapse devices that were banned by the FDA in 2019.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “We also represent multiple women with symptoms of ilioinguinal neuralgia and pudendal neuralgia caused by retropubic slings. These injuries occur immediately after implantation or may become symptomatic months after implantation as the arms of the mesh degrades. Ilioinguinal neuralgia and pudendal neuralgia when they occur together in the same women is the prototype retropubic sling injury that is clearing the path to litigate these off the market as well.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We are filing a big injury case every week. We remain very selective and only represent women with symptoms of neurological injury. As long as polypropylene mid-urethral slings remain on the market, I don’t see that changing.”

