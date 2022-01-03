APPLIED THERAPEUTICS SECURITIES INVESTIGATION - APLT Investors With Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (“Applied Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APLT) violated federal securities laws.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Investors of Applied Therapeutics should be aware that on January 3, 2022, Applied Therapeutics advised that “[f]ollowing discussions with the FDA at the end of the year, the Company has decided to hold on submitting an NDA for AT-007 for treatment of Galactosemia pending additional discussions with the agency. Although the Galactosemia program had previously been discussed in the context of an NDA for Accelerated Approval based on reduction in galactitol, the FDA has now indicated that clinical outcomes data will likely be required for approval.”
On this news, the stock price of Applied Therapeutics was down more than 30% during intraday trading on January 3, 2022.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.
