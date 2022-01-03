Submit Release
Gov. Little comments on passing of Stephen Hartgen

Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little commented today on the passing of former House member and Twin Falls Times News editor and publisher Stephen Hartgen.

"Steve was a colleague and friend who served with distinction in the Idaho House of Representatives. He was a steady leader and icon of Twin Falls, having served as editor and publisher of The Times News and in numerous economic development roles. A well-educated man, he passionately shared his opinions on important issues facing our state - right up until the days before he died. Idaho and the Magic Valley are better today because of Steve's contributions. Teresa and I send our condolences to Steve's wife, Linda Wright Hartgen, who is serving now as a member of the Idaho House of Representatives, and their five children,” Governor Little said.

A Times News article on Hartgen’s life can be found here: https://magicvalley.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/former-rep-stephen-hartgen-dies/article_d9242147-9da5-52b1-b5a2-aa4ea9eb4efe.html

