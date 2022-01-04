VIETNAMESE ORGANIZATIONS CALLING ON WORLD LEADERS TO BOYCOTT THE 2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES

A COALITION OF VIETNAMESE POLITICAL AND HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS CALLING ON WORLD LEADERS TO BOYCOTT THE 2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A coalition of Vietnamese political and human rights organizations issues an open letter urging the leaders of the world to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. These organizations include the Assembly For Democracy Of Vietnam (Họp Mặt Dân Chủ), Humanistic Socialist Party (Đảng Nhân Bản Xã Hội), Tan Dai Viet Party (Đảng Tân Đại Việt), Great Viet Party (Đại Việt Quốc Dân Đảng), Vietnam Democracy Federation (Lực Lượng Dân Tộc Cứu Nguy Tổ Quốc), Vietnam Human Rights Network (Mạng Lưới Nhân Quyền Việt Nam), and Vietnamese Nationalist Party (Việt Nam Quốc Dân Đảng). They are committed to the struggle for a non-communist, free and democratic Vietnam. Several of them have been established inside Vietnam decades before the Communists take control of the whole country in 1975.

Following are the reasons this open letter calls for the boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

- China brutally suppressed human rights, typically in:

• Xinjiang Region, they practice genocide with millions of Uighurs and other Turkic peoples incarcerated in prisons known as “re-education” camps,

• Tibet, with thousands of political prisoners facing torture and even the death penalty,

• Inner Mongolia, with children being deprived of the right to speak their mother tongue,

• Hong Kong, with the brutal suppression of political dissent and the abolition of freedoms enjoyed by the people for more than one century.

- China flagrantly violates international laws as follows:

• They occupy by force the Paracel Archipelago and several islands within the Spratly Archipelago,

• They single-mindedly draw the so-called “Nine-dash line” to claim sovereignty over 80% of the South China Sea, contrary to the spirit of the judgment of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) of 12 July 2016,

• They destroy the South China Sea environment through the building of artificial islands and excessive exploitation of natural resources in the region,

• They maliciously manipulate and interfere with the upstream flow of the Mekong River bringing about serious damages in the downstream areas, in particular South Vietnam.

- China’s aggression is causing instability and endangering world peace such as:

• They militarize the artificial islands in the South China Sea,

• They provoke Taiwan by allowing military aircraft and naval ships to violate the air space and territorial waters of this nation,

• They frequently instill skirmishes with India at their border,

• They violate special economic zones of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia.

In light of the above facts, the open letter confirms that boycotting the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games is not only a most concrete action to condemn China’s aggression but also an effective method to promote human rights, the rule of law, and actively protect world peace.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Beijing, China, from February 04 until February 20, 2022. Since the day the International Olympic Committee gave China the privilege to organize this event, there have been several open letters published by civil society and human rights groups urging for boycotting the Games. Recently, the governments of the USA, Great Britain, Australia, Canada, and Japan have also decided on diplomatic boycotts of this event.

It’s worth mentioning that these boycotts were only based on China’s human rights violations. Only this open letter has cited other violations and illegal acts that China has committed, to strengthen the case for a total boycott by the world community.

In conclusion, the open letter emphasizes that boycotting the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games will sternly warn China that the world is not turning a blind eye to Beijing’s malicious attempt at world domination.

For more information, please contact Bao Tran, tel. (626)203-2271, email tranqbao12@gmail.com.