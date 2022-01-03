Submit Release
Providentia Marketing LLC Changes Its Name to Home Care Marketing Pros, Adds New Products

Providentia Marketing LLC, an industry leader in marketing for home care agencies, will now operate under the name Home Care Marketing Pros.

Home care agency owners have a growing need for a predictable flow of qualified caregivers and new clients. We put the best marketing tools and strategies in place and make that happen for them.”
— Jason Chagnon
BRADENTON, FLORIDA, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providentia Marketing LLC, an industry leader in marketing for home care agencies, will now operate under the name Home Care Marketing Pros; the company’s legal name will remain Providentia Marketing LLC, and the company’s ownership and staff have not changed.

The new name is part of a push to clarify the company’s mission to clients and partners and demonstrate its laser-focused commitment to the present and future of the home care industry. The company will continue to create new products and services that specifically support home care agency owners.

The name change also comes with a new website and domain (homecaremarketing.com), a branding campaign, and innovative new services.

“Home care agency owners have a growing need for a predictable flow of qualified caregivers and new clients. We put the best marketing tools and strategies in place and make that happen for them,” says CEO Jason Chagnon. “Agency owners don’t have to learn SEO or PPC or worry about keeping up with the latest trends because we do it all for them. Every day our marketing solutions are delivering caregivers and client prospects to our clients, and that is what matters most.”

New products include Caregiver Funnels™, which will revolutionize the way home care agencies attract caregivers and qualify them as viable candidates, and HomeCare Funnels™, which will simplify the process of generating home care leads and starting immediate conversations with prospects looking for care.

Both products put home care agency owners in control of lead generation and development and are backed by the support and expertise of the Home Care Marketing Pros team.

In addition to new products, the company will continue to offer website design/build, social media management, inbound marketing, email marketing, corporate identity and strategy services, plus its signature solution, Marketing in a Box, which includes website design, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and social media marketing.

About Home Care Marketing Pros
Founded in 2017, our mission is to help the best home care businesses attract clients, recruit and hire caregivers, and grow revenue so they can care for more people. Visit homecaremarketing.com to learn more.

Jason Chagnon CEO
Home Care Marketing Pros
+1 941-225-2846
jason@homecaremarketing.com

How strong is your home care recruiting strategy?

Providentia Marketing LLC Changes Its Name to Home Care Marketing Pros, Adds New Products

