One Additional Case of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant in Trinidad and Tobago

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 3 - Port of Spain, December 31st, 2021 – The Ministry of Health advises the population that on the 31st December, 2021, one additional case of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant of Concern was confirmed. Therefore, to date, Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed 12 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The case is a returning national who returned from Pakistan via Qatar and Miami. As per existing quarantine protocols, the person provided a negative PCR test (which was taken 72-hours prior to arrival).

As a result of the positive COVID-19 result, the patient has been isolated. The patient will remain in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern is achieved. Additionally, contacts of the positive Omicron COVID-19 case have been quarantined.

The presence of the Omicron variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), to date, 108 countries have confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant of Concern. Research has suggested that this variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants but further information is needed on its impact on persons who contract this variant.

The Ministry of Health reminds the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible.

Additionally, members of the public are reminded to follow all of the recommended personal health protective measures, even if they are fully vaccinated:

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public

Keep your distance from others (6 feet)

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Stay home if you are ill

Cough into a tissue or into the crook of your elbow

Avoid touching your face

Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. table tops, hand rails, door knobs and trolleys) as often as possible.

WHO Approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe, they are effective and they are available in Trinidad and Tobago. The public is encouraged to visit the Ministry of Health’s website (www.health.gov.tt) as well as the social media pages of the Ministry of Health and the Regional Health Authorities for further information on COVID-19 vaccination.